Motley Crue + Def Leppard Add More Dates to Rescheduled 2022 Tour
This summer, Motley Crue and Def Leppard plan to mount their already twice postponed North American Stadium Tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Now, due to popular demand, the bands have added five more dates to the 2022 trek.
The new stops — three in Canada and two in the U.S. — are Toronto, Ontario (Aug. 8), Indianapolis, Ind. (Aug. 16), Vancouver, British Columbia (Sept. 2), Edmonton, Alberta (Sept. 4), and Las Vegas (Sept. 9).
See all the dates toward the bottom of this post.
“It's on!" Motley Crue said in a statement on Thursday (Feb. 17) that accompanied the announcement of the new dates. "We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer. It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums!"
Elliott recently recalled his best four minutes onstage. Last November, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil returned to performing after falling and breaking his ribs during a solo show. Around the same time, Crue sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million.
Get Stadium Tour tickets here.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium
June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field
July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park
July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre *
Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium *
Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place *
Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad. *
Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium *
* Newly added date