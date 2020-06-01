Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Poison Postpone Stadium Tour to 2021

Motley Crue's summer American stadium tour alongside hair metal icons Def Leppard and Poison in addition to Joan Jett and The Blackhearts as well as Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts has officially been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was originally scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Florida and make 31 stops across the country before finishing up on Sept. 2. In recent weeks, the bands had been monitoring the situation regarding the status of live events in the foreseeable future as bans on mass gatherings remain in place in the United States.

In an official statement, Motley Crue shared the news that the "Stadium Tour" would instead be held next summer. Dates are currently being sorted out and tickets purchased for the original tour will be honored at the rescheduled stops. For those seeking a refund, that information will be coming shortly.

The band's statement reads,

We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year! Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Despite signing a cessation of touring agreement in early 2014, which was intended to prevent Motley Crue from ever touring again after playing their final show on Dec. 31, 2015, the group literally blew up the contract in a video last year when announcing their return.

The impetus behind the unlikely reunion was the overwhelming success of the band's Netflix biopic, The Dirt. With a reported 350 percent increase in digital streams, the infamous Crue got the band back together for one last hurrah to celebrate their legacy and give newly-minted fans their first and probably last opportunity to see them live.

As of February, the tour had eclipsed $130 million in ticket sales. See the list of canceled dates below.

POSTPONED: Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Poison, Joan Jett + The Blackhearts, Tuk Smith + The Restless Hearts 2020 Tour Dates

June 18 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

June 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

June 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

June 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

June 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

June 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 02 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark

July 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

July 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

July 14 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

July 15 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

July 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

July 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Aug. 11 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field

Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller Park

Aug. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

Aug. 22 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Aug. 23 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Sept. 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium