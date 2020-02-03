Motley Crue-Def Leppard Stadium Tour Has Eclipsed $130 Million in Ticket Sales
If you're Motley Crue, this has to feel good. The band's summer tour is a bonafide money maker, with Billboard reporting that it's already eclipsed $130 million in ticket sales.
The group announced their reunion last fall, tearing up the cessation of touring agreement that was meant to end their touring days back in 2015. However, the success of last year's biopic The Dirt had the Motley members thinking they perhaps hung it up too soon.
Joining them on the run are a group of acts with staying power that have lasted just as long as Motley Crue, with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett completing a bill of '80s all-stars on "The Stadium Tour."
The tour, which launches in July, has reportedly sold over one million tickets, with an estimated $130 million generated in gross sales. Add in an additional five million from VIP packages and it's a pretty nice payday for the Crue and their contemporaries.
Dates for the run can be viewed below, and you can head here for ticketing and VIP package info.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Poison 2020 Tour Dates
Jun. 18 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
Jun. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Jun. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
Jun. 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
Jun. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Jun. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Jul. 02 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Ballpark
Jul. 03 - Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
Jul. 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
Jul. 09 - Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
Jul. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium
Jul. 14 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Jul. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Jul. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Jul. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Jul. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park
Aug. 11 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field
Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 18 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Miller Park
Aug. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
Aug. 22 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Aug. 23 - Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 26 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Sep. 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sep. 05 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
