Motley Crue singer Vince Neil was injured when he fell off the stage on Friday (Oct. 15) during his solo performance at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. According to the performer's band, he broke ribs in the fall.

Metal Sludge first shared news of the onstage accident via fan-captured footage on Twitter. The gig was reportedly going fine until Neil took a misstep during a performance of Motley Crue's "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" and tumbled 4 feet into the cement, according to Blabbermouth and TMZ. Transported to the hospital, his band continued the show without him, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking lead vocals.

Bassist Dana Strum told the audience, "Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe, and he's going to get dealt with medically. He is excited to be here — he lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him, 'Don't do it.' Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."

On Twitter, rock radio personality Eddie Trunk added, "Vince slipped and fell off the stage tonight at Monsters on the Mountain here in Pigeon Forge. Vince had been moving & singing great before the accident. He's at hospital now getting care & X Rays. More when I hear. Get well VN!"

There has been no update from Neil himself yet as to the severity of his injury, but this article will be updated with any new information.

Neil is due to lead Motley Crue on their already twice postponed Stadium Tour starting next year. The singer staged a return to solo performance in August following a thwarted May festival gig that saw Neil leave the stage after his voice gave out.