Vince Neil Plays First Show After Breaking His Ribs

Vince Neil returned to the stage on Nov. 24 for the first time since suffering a fall that resulted in broken ribs. Neil and his solo band played Las Vegas’ inaugural DrinksGiving celebration, giving a free concert on Fremont Street.

The Motley Crue singer has had a rough year so far. Neil ended his first show since the pandemic early after a disastrous performance that went viral. He canceled a number of follow-up solo gigs before breaking his ribs at the Monsters on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Motley Crue also postponed their highly anticipated stadium tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett to 2022.

Vince Neil’s return this month has been met with mixed reviews online. Vocally, Neil sounds the same as he’s sounded all year, though he should be commended for performing again so soon after sustaining broken ribs, which take roughly six weeks to heal.

The singer entertained the crowd with some banter during “Girls, Girls, Girls,” saying, “You know what I mean? Get those hands up. You know what that means? It means I like pussy, that’s all.”

Vince Neil has completed his solo dates for 2021. He’s set to hit the stage again in January for gigs in Ohio and Indiana.