Motley Crue + Def Leppard Break Career Records With ‘The Stadium Tour’

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have packed houses for years, but in 2022 the veteran bands experienced the biggest selling tours of their respective careers. According to Billboard, the "Stadium Tour" sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. The tour also featured support from Poison, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act, playing to stadium-sized audiences.

Further breaking down the financials, the two-night stay at Boston's Fenway Park sold 64,000 tickets for a total of $9.3 million. In addition, four other individual shows (Charlotte, Denver, Glendale and Inglewood) surpassed the $6 million mark. Overall, the tour averaged $4.96 million per stop.

From a ticketing standpoint, "The Stadium Tour" averaged 37,520 tickets per night, which was more than three times the size that any of the bands had averaged on their own on previous tours.

"The Stadium Tour" was first announced pre-pandemic lockdown, with the dates being pushed back due to health concerns over the past two years. But now that the tour has taken place, Motley Crue, who came out of retirement for the run, have alluded to continuing the tour beyond the summer U.S. leg.

This past weekend, singer Vince Neil revealed that the groups would take the tour internationally, and that Motley Crue would return stateside in 2024. Neil also hinted at a possible Las Vegas residency for the group as well.