Motley Crue Will Tour Again, Eyeing Third Las Vegas Residency

This past Friday night (Sept. 9), Mötley Crüe finished the 2022 portion of their expansive “Stadium Tour” with a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Beyond drummer Tommy Lee cheekily announcing that he’s joined OnlyFans, vocalist Vince Neil newly declared that in addition to touring internationally with Def Leppard next year, the quartet plan to resume traveling across the U.S. in 2024.

In a recent (Sept. 8) chat with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Neil told interviewer John Katsilometes that the band has been reinvigorated by their re-emergence. “I am kind of sad, because it’s been so much fun. We just played SoFi Stadium in L.A. and it was great,” he added.

Actually, he continued, Mötley Crüe have been having such a great time on stage this year – and are so excited about their 2023 shows – that they’re planning to play the States when they come back: “We’re far from being over. When we come back in ‘24, we’re going to do it all over again.”

While he didn’t allude to any particular dates or number of shows, he did say that their return will almost certainly include a third Las Vegas Residency (to follow the ones they did at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2012 and 2013).

“We have definitely talked about doing it, and everybody loves to do the residencies, so I say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it.’ We just have to look at sometime in ‘24, to be back in Vegas. But we will be back,” he specified.

Last night (Sept. 10), the group took to Facebook to show their appreciation for everyone involved in the “Stadium Tour”:

Don’t get your hopes up about Mötley Crüe going back into the studio, however, as Neil clarified that they’re “strictly a touring band” now.

Of course, the promise of more Crüe concerts is reason enough to celebrate.