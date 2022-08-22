Motley Crue are reportedly planning to extended their American "Stadium Tour" internationally, going by tweets from the glam band's co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx.

The current leg is now finishing up its North American run.

On Twitter this week (Aug. 21), Sixx marveled that the 2022 trek, which has around 10 shows left in the U.S. and Canada, was "GOING WAY TOO FAST." In subsequent replies to his followers, he suggested the band will hit South America, Europe and Asia next year.

Down near the bottom of this post, watch fan-captured footage from Motley Crue on the Stadium Tour. See the remaining North American dates underneath.

"We are working on SA-Mexico-Europe-UK-Asia- etc etc," Sixx responded to a follower, as reported by Blabbermouth, in a tweet that's seemingly no longer available. However, as of this posting, several Sixx hints to other fans about further Crue dates remain.

"We are talking about it," the bassist answered one who inquired about more shows. "See ya next year," he said to another potential concertgoer asking for a show in Brazil.

More shows would extend Motley Crue's current reunion, which officially launched in 2019. The comeback followed the group's supposed "final tour" in 2014 and 2015.

The 2022 Stadium Tour kicked off in June after being postponed twice due to the pandemic. The current trek also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed that month that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as he could, a fill-in subbing in. However, he played his first full set on June 28.

Adjoining Sixx's claims, other musicians on the current tour have also talked about future international gigs. Earlier this year, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen told Chile's Radio Futuro, "Definitely next summer is gonna be Europe. And then South America, Australia [and] Japan. Next year, hopefully at some point, we'll be playing all of those markets."

Motley Crue, "Home Sweet Home" (Live in St. Louis - July 5, 2022)

Motley Crue, "Looks That Kill" (Live)

Motley Crue, "Wild Side" (Live)

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium