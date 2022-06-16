Motley Crue and Def Leppard kicked off the "Stadium Tour" with Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act on Thursday (June 16) in Atlanta. Tickets for the upcoming shows are on sale here, and the bands' setlists from the first concert are now available — see below.

The Stadium Tour, announced in 2019 by Motley Crue and Def Leppard, was initially to take place in 2020. It was moved to 2021 after COVID-19 emerged, and again to this year because of the pandemic.

Now, however, the tour's rockin' along, but Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was replaced partway through their set due to an injury he sustained prior to the tour's start. With four broken ribs, he powered through five songs before being replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Clufetos. Lee insists he'll play as many songs as he can each night before relinquishing the kit to Clufetos as the tour continues.

See the setlists for Def Leppard (who closed out the night), Motley Crue and Poison below.

It's currently unknown how much the sets will change as the tour continues across America. But fans can peruse each act's songs from opening night. Are any missing that you want to hear on the Stadium Tour?

Last year, Crue singer Vince Neil returned to performing after falling and breaking bones at a solo show. The L.A. glam icons reportedly sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million around the same time. Their latest material is four recordings they contributed to the soundtrack of their 2019 biopic.

This month, Def Leppard announced signature gin and issued a mobile matching game for iOS and Android called Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! Last month, the English hard rockers released Diamond Star Halos, the first Def Leppard studio album since 2015.

See the rest of the tour dates here.

Def Leppard Setlist, Stadium Tour - June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Setlist.fm)

"Take What You Want"

"Fire It Up" (Live debut)

"Animal"

"Foolin'"

"Armageddon It"

"Kick"

"Love Bites"

"Excitable"

"This Guitar" (Live debut)

"Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (Acoustic rendition)

"Two Steps Behind" (Joe Elliott performing solo)

"Rocket"

"Bringin' on the Heartbreak"

"Switch 625" (Rick Allen drum solo at end of song)

"Hysteria"

"Pour Some Sugar on Me"

"Rock of Ages"

"Photograph"

Motley Crue Setlist, Stadium Tour - June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Setlist.fm)

"Wild Side"

"Shout at the Devil"

"Too Fast for Love"

"Don't Go Away Mad" (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles"

"Live Wire" (Tommy was replaced on drums by Tommy Clufetos because he broke four ribs fourteen days ago)

"Looks That Kill"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (with Machine Gun Kelly) (Live debut)

"Rock and Roll, Part 2" / "Smokin' in the Boys Room" / "White Punks on Dope" / "Helter Skelter" / "Anarchy in the U.K."

"Home Sweet Home"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Piece of Your Action" (First Time since 2013)

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Primal Scream"

"Kickstart My Heart"

Poison Setlist, Stadium Tour - June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (via Setlist.fm)

"Look What the Cat Dragged In"

"Ride the Wind"

"I Want Action"

"Talk Dirty to Me"

"Something to Believe In"

"Your Mama Don't Dance" (Loggins & Messina cover)

"Eruption" (Van Halen cover)

"Fallen Angel"

"Unskinny Bop"

"Drum Solo"

"Every Rose Has Its Thorn"

"Nothin' But a Good Time"

