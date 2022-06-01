Def Leppard Launch New Puzzle Game for Your Phone

Def Leppard now have their own mobile game! Hair metal meets tile matching in Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! from the developer Diggital Dogg, available now.

For rock music fans who like to play match-three mobile games such as Candy Crush Saga or the classic Bejeweled, the Def Leppard-themed game could make a welcome addition to those mobile adventures. Let's Rock It! puts the app's player in the shoes of an up-and-coming musician while mixing elements of tour managing in with the fun tile-matching gameplay.

See a video of the game near the bottom of this post.

Def Leppard recently announced the game on their official website. "Step into the shoes of a rock band manager and collect bonus gems, unlock cool features, dress your rock heroes in style and more!" they said.

Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! can be downloaded now for free from most app stores, whether for iOS or Android, including at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

From Diggital Dogg:

Welcome to Def Leppard's 'Let’s Rock It!' - Step into the shoes of Bethany, an up-and-coming rocker on the rise to stardom with the help of the legendary Def Leppard.

Collect stylish clothes and new musical instruments, conquer social media, and make your way to the top of the charts as you progress through levels & solve puzzles using match-3 combinations!

Features of the game:

- Classic match-3 gameplay that you know and love

- Follow the rise of a hot new rock band from the very beginning

- Interesting characters: aspiring/daring young musicians and their wise mentors

- Dress the band members to your liking and set new fashion trends in social networks with a variety of options

- Clothes in different styles: rockabilly, glam, modern

- Lots of instruments: guitars, drums, bass and more! Choose the one you like and go on stage!

- Lots of levels with musical elements, colorful special effects, and challenging puzzles!

- Concert levels on which your musicians will rock the crowd and earn their claim to fame.

Last week, Def Leppard released Diamond Star Halos, their 12th album and first full-length studio effort since 2015. Later this month, the band begins their North American "Stadium Tour" with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett. See the dates below and get tickets here.

Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! Gameplay Video

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium

June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field

July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park

July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium