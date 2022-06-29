Tommy Lee Plays Full Motley Crue Set for First Time on Stadium Tour

Motley Crue are back at full strength, as drummer Tommy Lee played his first full set with the band on "The Stadium Tour" after performing portions of previous shows while playing through broken ribs.

Lee had been coming out for the first three songs of the night and later returning for "Home Sweet Home," while fill-in drummer Tommy Clufetos had been taking over the remaining parts of their sets on the early dates in this touring run. But Lee was able to take on the full 15-song set after recently upping the amount he had played at a previous stop.

This past Saturday (June 25), the drummer added "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," "Dr. Feelgood," "Primal Scream" and "Kickstart My Heart" to the songs he performed during a show in Philadelphia, but last night (June 28), Lee made it through the full performance for the first time on the tour.

It was recently revealed by Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, that the drummer had broken his ribs while carrying luggage and taking a tumble down some difficult to traverse stairs. The incident happened just ahead of the tour launch, but Lee fought through the pain to perform at least portions of the band's sets.

Despite the serious nature of the injury, Lee was later able to have a little fun with it by mocking all the attention it got by serving up some ribs, as in the food, to audience members during the band's stop in Washington, D.C.

Motley Crue's run on "The Stadium Tour" touches down in Nashville tomorrow night (June 30), with upcoming shows in Jacksonville, St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit, plus more on the horizon. Get your tickets for "The Stadium Tour" here.

Motley Crue Perform Medley During Charlotte Performance

Motley Crue - June 28, 2022 - Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium Setlist (per Setlist.fm)

1. Wild Side

2. Shout at the Devil

3. Too Fast for Love

4. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

5. Saints of Los Angeles

6. Live Wire

7. Looks That Kill

8. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

9. Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' in the Boys Room / White Punks on Dope / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. (medley)

10. Home Sweet Home

11. Dr. Feelgood

12. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

13. Girls, Girls, Girls

14. Primal Scream

15. Kickstart My Heart