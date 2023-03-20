Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, a longtime teetotaler, recently wondered if alcohol should be illegal.

The sober rocker made the case because he said he's "never seen a drunk make a good decision."

Sixx, 64, celebrated 20 years sober in 2021. That same year, alcoholic beverage sales numbers in the U.S. reached over 247 billion, according to Statista.

"Being sober over two decades I sometimes think how wonderful it would be if alcohol was illegal," Sixx mused in a post to his personal Twitter last week.

READ MORE: How Slipknot Bassist V-Man Drunkenly Talked His Way Into Auditioning for the Band

"Never seen a drunk make a good decision or their life turn out anything but shit," Sixx added. "So sad but hey. Governments gotta make money off taxes one way or another. Same with cigarettes."

Beer pouring loading...

iStock, Getty Images

Sixx's times of rock star hedonism are highlighted in his 2007 book, The Heroin Diaries. In 2011, the musician who is also an avid photographer authored the photo book This Is Gonna Hurt. In 2021, he released the memoir The First 21 about his early years.

Should Alcohol Be Made Illegal?

Alcohol was outlawed before, in the form of prohibition in the U.S. between 1920 and 1933. It ended with the Twenty-first Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the Eighteenth Amendment that barred the production and sale of alcohol in the states.

Sixx's outlook stems from real-life tragedy. His Motley Crue bandmate, singer Vince Neil, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after the 1984 car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley.

Neil was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with five years of probation. However, the singer's sentence was cut short due to good behavior.

This spring, Motley Crue and Def Leppard's "The World Tour" picks back up in Europe. Get Motley Crue tickets here. See upcoming dates under the tweet.

Get the Loudwire newsletter and Loudwire app to keep up with the latest rock news.

Nikki Sixx's Tweet - March 12, 2023

Motley Crue + Def Leppard 2023 Tour Dates

May 22 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane

May 25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassen

May 273 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks

June 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 9 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 11 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks

June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 20 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo

June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo

June 24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios

June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 2 – Lytham, England @ Lytham Festival

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park