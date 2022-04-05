Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Once Spoke to Late Hanoi Rocks Drummer Through Medium

Mediums are known as people who are able to connect with the deceased in some way, whether in a visual, sensory or audial way. Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil recently spoke with late Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle through a medium.

Razzle, whose real name was Nicholas Dingley, died in a car accident in late 1984, in which Neil had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The Crue singer was charged with vehicular manslaughter and a DUI, and spent 15 days in jail before he was let out on parole for good behavior.

A little over 10 years later, Neil's 4-year-old daughter Skylar died as a result of a form of kidney cancer that affects children. She'd underwent chemotherapy and several operations, but the treatments were unsuccessful.

Back in 2014, Neil appeared on an episode of the Lifetime show The Haunting Of... with medium Kim Russo. During the special, the singer returned to the house where he last had contact with Skylar, which he claimed was about six months after she died in 1995. He'd apparently woken in the middle of the night, saw her standing by his bed and then spoke and played with her for a little while. This happened for several nights.

Around the 17:30 mark of the episode of The Haunting Of..., Russo told Neil she sensed a deceased individual that had been connected to him in someway, and she believed he was a drummer because she could hear drumming in her head. Neil, at first, didn't seem to be sure who she was referring to, but a couple of minutes later she said his name was Nick, and he went by a nickname and resembled a woman. He then knew it was Razzle that had come to them.

"They were just like Motley — they were very glam, very weird. They were the kind of same equivalent to us in Europe," Neil told Russo. "It took me a long time... I don't think back then I'd deal with things the way I do now. I was 22, 23 years old."

"I just heard, 'Please tell him it very easily could've been you as well,'" Russo revealed back to the singer. "The point of why he's coming through is that's karma, that's something you're carrying with you. What he's saying is, 'I can't put it all on him, so I wanna come and lift the burden.' I just feel like he's showing up to make sure you know you and him are cool."

Watch the full episode below.

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Once Spoke to Late Hanoi Rocks Drummer Through Medium