Hanoi Rocks guitarist Andy McCoy recently revealed in an interview that Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil never apologized for the 1984 car crash that killed their drummer, Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley.

Neil and Razzle went on a run to a liquor store one night in December of 1984, and on the way back, the singer lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another vehicle. The drummer tragically died as a result of the collision. He was only 24-years-old.

Neil was eventually charged with vehicular manslaughter as well as driving under the influence, and ordered to serve 30 days in jail with five years of probation. However, his sentence was cut short due to good behavior.

McCoy opened up about the situation in a new interview with Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live!, and emphasized the impact that Razzle's death had on the Finnish rock band's career, as well as his own personal struggles with substance use.

"And you know, I never even got as much as an apology from that motherfucker. You know who I'm talking about. I'm not gonna give any names, why would I give him fame? Fuck him," the guitarist remarked. "It seems to be... every time I see him, he runs away, because he knows what I'll do. But that's our business."

"[I wouldn't do that] 'Get in the Ring' bullshit like Axl [Rose] did, no. I'm a street fighter. I'm from the inner-city. He's from fucking suburban California. You can never compare what we know," he continued.

Rose and Neil publicly challenged each other to a fight through the media in the early '90s after the Motley Crue frontman sucker-punched Izzy Stradlin in the face, which is what McCoy was referring to when he brought up Rose and the Guns N' Roses song "Get in the Ring."

A few days ago, the Hanoi Rocks guitarist shared his sentiments about Motley Crue's current Stadium Tour during an episode of Waste Some Time With Jason Green.

"Yeah, their 25th goodbye tour or something. Fucking ripoffs," the guitarist said, later adding that he speaks the truth — "I don't lie, like Nikki Sixx, through my fucking teeth."

