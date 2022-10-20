International fans of Motley Crue and Def Leppard will get their chance to see the two bands together when the rock groups' joint 2022 North American "The Stadium Tour" becomes "The World Tour" for 2023.

The Stadium Tour kicked off in June after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek featured supporting acts in Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.

Now, the world stage is calling the Crue and the Leppard.

Motley Crue said in a statement, "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world. … We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

According to Billboard, The Stadium Tour sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. Read a young millennial's experience going to the concert.

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed at the first gig in June that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, a fill-in subbing in for him. However, he played his first full set later that month. Weeks later, the drummer exposed himself in a nude photo that was subsequently removed from social media. Lee later poked fun at the situation.

See the upcoming tour dates below.

Def Leppard + Motley Crue 2023 World Tour Dates

Feb. 18, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Feb. 21, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte

Feb. 25, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon Bolivar

Feb. 28, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

March 3, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario

March 7, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

March 9, 2023 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estadio Couto Pereira

March 11, 2023 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio

May 22, 2023 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane

May 25, 2023 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassen

May 27, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31, 2023 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 2, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks

June 3, 2023 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7, 2023 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 9, 2023 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 11, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks

June 14, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 18, 2023 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 20, 2023 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo

June 23, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo

June 24, 2023 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios

June 27, 2023 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1, 2023 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium

July 2, 2023 – Lytham, England @ Lytham Festival

July 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park