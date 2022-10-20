Motley Crue + Def Leppard Will Tour the World Together in 2023
International fans of Motley Crue and Def Leppard will get their chance to see the two bands together when the rock groups' joint 2022 North American "The Stadium Tour" becomes "The World Tour" for 2023.
The Stadium Tour kicked off in June after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek featured supporting acts in Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.
Now, the world stage is calling the Crue and the Leppard.
Motley Crue said in a statement, "We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The World Tour in 2023. Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world. … We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"
According to Billboard, The Stadium Tour sold 1.3 million tickets this summer, earning a whopping $173.5 million. Read a young millennial's experience going to the concert.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee revealed at the first gig in June that he'd broken his ribs and would perform as much as he could, a fill-in subbing in for him. However, he played his first full set later that month. Weeks later, the drummer exposed himself in a nude photo that was subsequently removed from social media. Lee later poked fun at the situation.
See the upcoming tour dates below.
Def Leppard + Motley Crue 2023 World Tour Dates
Feb. 18, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Feb. 21, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte
Feb. 25, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon Bolivar
Feb. 28, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
March 3, 2023 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
March 7, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
March 9, 2023 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estadio Couto Pereira
March 11, 2023 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio
May 22, 2023 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane
May 25, 2023 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassen
May 27, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz
May 29, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome
May 31, 2023 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
June 2, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks
June 3, 2023 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza
June 7, 2023 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock
June 9, 2023 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest
June 11, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks
June 14, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 18, 2023 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop
June 20, 2023 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo
June 23, 2023 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo
June 24, 2023 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios
June 27, 2023 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena
July 1, 2023 – London, England @ Wembley Stadium
July 2, 2023 – Lytham, England @ Lytham Festival
July 4, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park
July 6, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park