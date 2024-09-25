The Five Best Songs of Opeth’s No-Growl Era

Here are the five best songs from Opeth’s no-growl era!

The news of Opeth’s upcoming (conceptual) 14th studio “observation,” The Last Will and Testament, absolutely delighted fans, not just because it’s their first new album since 2019’s In Cauda Venenum but because it’s their first with death growls since 2008’s Watershed!

It’s well documented that frontman/mastermind Mikael Åkerfeldt initially began writing a traditional follow-up to Watershed, only for him and bassist Martin Mendez to quickly decide that they needed a fresher approach. So, Åkerfeldt scrapped what he had and – quite controversially – moved away from progressive death metal in favor of embracing his love of 1970s prog rock and jazz fusion.

The result was Opeth’s most divisive set of records: 2011’s Heritage, 2014’s Pale Communion, 2016’s Sorceress and 2019’s In Cauda Venenum.

Given that the group is going back to their roots with The Last Will and Testament – as well as that their run during the 2010s deserves a lot more love – we’re celebrating Opeth’s five best tracks from that time.

Truth be told, some of their greatest material (including at least one of their greatest LPs, Pale Communion) came from that era. Beyond that, diehard Opeth lovers know that the quintet’s been incorporating clean singing and retro prog rock/jazz fusion coatings since their debut album (1995’s Orchid).

