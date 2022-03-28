Opeth Share ‘Width of a Circle’ From Upcoming ‘In Cauda Venenum’ Reissue
Opeth's latest studio album, 2019's In Cauda Venenum, will arrive in an extended edition on May 13 with three previously unreleased songs.
One of them, "Width of a Circle," was shared by the Swedish prog-metal band on Monday (March 28).
The deluxe 3-CD extended edition of In Cauda Venenum contains the English version of the album on Disc 1, the Swedish version on Disc 2, plus a third disc of bonus tracks in both languages — "The Mob" ("Pöbeln"), "Width of a Circle" ("Cirkelns Riktning") and "Freedom & Tyranny" ("Frihet & Tyranni"). The digital release organizes the collection into two halves; vinyl will be available. Pre-orders are now live.
Listen to "Width of a Circle" near the bottom of this post.
The refreshed In Cauda Venenum also features new artwork by Travis Smith, the artist behind the original cover art. A special "Connoisseur Edition" of the expanded edition features a vinyl-only album mix made by bandleader Mikael Akerfeldt.
Opeth seem to be in a retrospective mood of late. A reissue of 2001's Blackwater Park, long viewed as the band's death metal masterpiece, arrived last year.
This spring, Opeth will join Mastodon for a continuation of their concerts together across North America. See the upcoming dates below and get tickets here.
Opeth, "Width of a Circle"
Opeth, In Cauda Venenum Extended Edition Album Art
Opeth + Mastodon Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
April 21 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
April 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth
April 23 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
April 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
April 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met
April 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
April 29 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Masonic
April 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
May 1 – St. Paul, Minn. @ The Myth
May 3 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place
May 4 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle
May 5 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Expo Center
May 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird
May 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater
May 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium
May 11 – Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium