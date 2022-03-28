Opeth's latest studio album, 2019's In Cauda Venenum, will arrive in an extended edition on May 13 with three previously unreleased songs.

One of them, "Width of a Circle," was shared by the Swedish prog-metal band on Monday (March 28).

The deluxe 3-CD extended edition of In Cauda Venenum contains the English version of the album on Disc 1, the Swedish version on Disc 2, plus a third disc of bonus tracks in both languages — "The Mob" ("Pöbeln"), "Width of a Circle" ("Cirkelns Riktning") and "Freedom & Tyranny" ("Frihet & Tyranni"). The digital release organizes the collection into two halves; vinyl will be available. Pre-orders are now live.

Listen to "Width of a Circle" near the bottom of this post.

The refreshed In Cauda Venenum also features new artwork by Travis Smith, the artist behind the original cover art. A special "Connoisseur Edition" of the expanded edition features a vinyl-only album mix made by bandleader Mikael Akerfeldt.

Opeth seem to be in a retrospective mood of late. A reissue of 2001's Blackwater Park, long viewed as the band's death metal masterpiece, arrived last year.

This spring, Opeth will join Mastodon for a continuation of their concerts together across North America. See the upcoming dates below and get tickets here.

Opeth, "Width of a Circle"

Opeth, In Cauda Venenum Extended Edition Album Art

Opeth + Mastodon Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 21 – Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 22 – Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth

April 23 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

April 24 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

April 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

April 29 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Masonic

April 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

May 1 – St. Paul, Minn. @ The Myth

May 3 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

May 4 – Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle

May 5 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Expo Center

May 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird

May 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater

May 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

May 11 – Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium

