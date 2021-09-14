Mastodon + Opeth Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With Zeal & Ardor
Mastodon and Opeth have just announced a massive 2021 U.S. tour with Zeal & Ardor supporting.
Mastodon will be touring in support of their upcoming album Hushed & Grim, which will hit shelves right in time for Halloween on Oct. 29. Zeal & Ardor have been steadily releasing singles for their self-titled third studio album, which is due out Feb. 11, 2022. Opeth's most recent release was the lauded In Cauda Venenum back in 2019.
The three-week bill will begin Nov. 14 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida and finish up Dec. 5 in Denver, Colorado. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Pre-sale tickets will become available Sept. 15 at 10AM local time and general admission tickets will so on sale Sept. 17 at 10AM local time.
Mastodon, Opeth + Zeal & Ardor 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:
Nov. 14 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville Festival
Nov. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAshville.com Arena
Nov. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre
Nov. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Nov. 26 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Nov. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Music Hall
Nov. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Center
Nov. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Dec. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium
Dec. 02 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Dec. 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Dec. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom