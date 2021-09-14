Mastodon + Opeth Announce 2021 U.S. Tour With Zeal & Ardor

Mastodon and Opeth have just announced a massive 2021 U.S. tour with Zeal & Ardor supporting.

Mastodon will be touring in support of their upcoming album Hushed & Grim, which will hit shelves right in time for Halloween on Oct. 29. Zeal & Ardor have been steadily releasing singles for their self-titled third studio album, which is due out Feb. 11, 2022. Opeth's most recent release was the lauded In Cauda Venenum back in 2019.

The three-week bill will begin Nov. 14 at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida and finish up Dec. 5 in Denver, Colorado. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Pre-sale tickets will become available Sept. 15 at 10AM local time and general admission tickets will so on sale Sept. 17 at 10AM local time.

Mastodon, Opeth + Zeal & Ardor 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:

Nov. 14 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

Nov. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAshville.com Arena

Nov. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Wang Theatre

Nov. 19 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Nov. 26 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Nov. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ Southside Music Hall

Nov. 28 - Houston, Texas @ Smart Financial Center

Nov. 30 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Dec. 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium

Dec. 02 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Dec. 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Dec. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

