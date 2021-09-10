Mastodon Drop Angsty ‘Pushing the Tides’ Song + Announce ‘Hushed and Grim’ Double Album

After teasing a new album earlier this week, progressive metal icons Mastodon have officially announced Hushed and Grim, a double album that will be released on Oct. 29. Offering up a sliver of the nearly 90-minute record, the band has debuted a music video for the first single, "Pushing the Tides."

The three-and-a-half-minute, whiplash-inducing track is the most aggressive Mastodon have been in a while, all while remaining impossibly catchy and dynamic. Traces of the band's ever-evolving sound over the last two decades can be found within "Pushing the Tides" — dissonant metallic hardcore, psychedelic overtones, technical drumming, beefy rhythms, soaring chord progressions and sublime vocal tradeoffs.

Watch the "Pushing the Tides" music video near the bottom of the page and read the lyrics for the new song below as well.

Hushed and Grim, Mastodon's ninth album which bears 15 tracks totals 84 minutes, is the band's first record since issuing Emperor of Sand in 2017, though the band has kept busy with specialty releases during that four-year gap. The Cold Dark Place EP was released later in 2017, followed by "Stairway to Nick John," a 2019 Led Zeppelin cover dedicated to their late manager. The Medium Rarities compilation came last year and the band also contributed "Forged by Neron" to the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book soundtrack earlier this year.

View the Hushed and Grim album art and track listing beneath the "Pushing the Tides" music video and pre-order your copy (released through Reprise Records), here.

Mastodon, "Pushing the Tides" Lyrics

I think I'm ready to start

I thought I heard you scream

We're all part of this fucked up devastation Always spinning the wheels

A greater vision in sight

It's not failure if you're trying Another prick of a thorn

The body reaches deep

As I choke the situation

Seeming clever and wise

Clouded beyond the dark cells

I know not what drips inside me Pushing the tides

Trying not to go down and taken under

Pushing the tides

Try to keep my head above the water You try untying the weight

And you continue to breathe

I remove you for protection

And where to go from here

A place you value the most

Such a brilliant realization Pushing the tides

Trying not to go down and taken under

Pushing the tides

Try to keep my head above the water

Pushing the tides

Leading us to prevail

And all we desire

Pushing the tides

With every ounce of strength I have

Mastodon, "Pushing the Tides" Music Video

Mastodon, Hushed and Grim Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Pain With An Anchor"

02. "The Crux"

03. "Sickle And Peace"

04. "More Than I Could Chew"

05. "The Beast"

06. "Skeleton Of Splendor"

07. "Teardrinker"

08. "Pushing The Tides"

09. "Peace And Tranquility"

10. "Dagger"

11. "Had It All"

12. "Savage Lands"

13. "Gobblers Of Dregs"

14. "Eyes Of Serpents"

15. "Gigantium"