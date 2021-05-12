Mastodon Drop ‘Forged by Neron’ From Newly Announced ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack

The DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal has done a great job of tapping into the hard rock and metal world over the past year and the latest installment comes in the form of a new Mastodon banger titled "Forged by Neron."

The song is actually the opening track and lead single from a new Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack that's set to arrive digitally on June 18 and physically on July 16 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The track name-checks the demon lord of Hell who appears as a key figure throughout the comic series. “We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack! We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world,” says Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor.

The upcoming soundtrack was executive produced by Tyler Bates who pulled together an eclectic list of artists that include the aforementioned Mastodon as well as Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and Soccer Mommy and more. For now, you can pick up Mastodon's "Forged By Neron" at this location. The soundtrack is currently available to pre-order here.

Check out the full track listing as well as a trio of Dark Nights: Death Metal covers below:

Mastodon, "Forged by Neron"

Dark Nights: Death Metal Comic Covers + Soundtrack Track Listing

DC Comics / Loma Vista

1. Mastodon - “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe - “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates - “Meet Me in Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze - “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against - :Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra - “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay - “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren - “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler - “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates - “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone - “Now You've Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body - “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES - “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy - “Kissing in the Rain”

