Zeal & Ardor, who released two singles earlier this year, have just debuted another new track, "Bow," which comes in tandem with the announcement of the self-titled third record, due Feb. 11, 2022.

The band, which is the sole vision of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Manuel Gagneux, has followed up "Run" and "Erase," both of which appear on the forthcoming album, with "Bow," a tense song that clocks in at just over two minutes long, but accomplishes quite a lot with its pounding tempo and soulful, passionate performance.

"'Bow' takes out established musical themes and places them into a completely different background. It's an amalgam of things bestowing bad luck demanding you to join it," offered Gagneux.

Listen to "Bow" further down the page and read the lyrics below as well.

"With the self-titled record, we have arrived at where I imagined this project should sound like," added Gagneux while reflecting on the third Zeal & Ardor album, which was recorded by Marc Obrist and Gagneux at Hutch Sounds with Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy) handling the mixing and mastering at Graphic Nature Audio.

"It's the longest we've worked on a single record and I believe it shows," he continued. "The most important thing for an album of ours to do, is transport you instantly into our mood, our world. Even though this might not be the one you might expect from us, this record certainly delivers on that front. We had time to hone in to what we think makes us interesting and what sounds we would like to explore. Through this we have found our home. Home is burning. Welcome home."

Zeal & Ardor will be released on MVKA and pre-orders can be placed here.

Zeal & Ardor, "Bow" Lyrics

Black cats showing up out of nowhere

Macbeth on heavy rotation

Hope dies at last and we don't care

A young girl screams death to the nation

A Greek god on the back of a stallion

Coming up on a three-lane highway

Prepare for the death of a billion

Wake up at the end of my day Wake up at the end of my day Last stand in a shade of vermilion

Lips sealed and trembling irate

Prepare for the death of a billion

Wake up at the end of my day

Don't cry for the weak and neglected

Go blind in the cage we erected

Stand tall with the rage of a storm now

Kill hope for the age 'cause we know how Cower in shame

Cower in shame Come on now

Who gonna weep for the dead?

Cower in shame

Come on now

Who gonna weep for the dead?

Bow down to the American way

Bow down to the American way

Bow down to the American way

Bow down to the American way

Zeal & Ardor, Zeal & Ardor Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Zeal & Ardor"

02. "Run"

03. "Death to the Holy"

04. "Emersion"

05. "Golden Liar"

06. "Erase"

07. "Bow"

08. "Feed the Machine"

09. "I Caught You"

10. "Church Burns"

11. "Götterdämmerung"

12. "Hold Your Head Low"

13. "J-M-B"

14. "A-H-I-L"