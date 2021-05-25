Zeal & Ardor Drop ‘Run’ as Aggressive First Taste of Third Album

The warning shot has been fired! Zeal & Ardor are back on the scene for 2021 firing up the aggression on their latest track "Run."

Opening with a primal vocal and a fast-paced tribal drum beat, the tone for "Run" is set early. Eventually guitars and bass come in to accentuate and mirror part of the drumbeat as Manuel Gagneux issues the warning "Run while you still can / Stay your living man" portending that swift vengeance is coming. Take a listen in the player toward the bottom of the post.

Gagneux says of the track, "'Run' is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar elements present, it sets the tone for things to come. It is surely one of our most aggressive songs yet, but that is just a vanguard of what lies ahead. So run while you still can."

As stated, "Run" is the first taste of new music from the third album from Zeal & Ardor, a self-titled collection. If you're digging the new track, you can currently stream it via the platform of your choosing at this location.

Stay tuned as details on the band's third studio album will be revealed soon.

Zeal & Ardor, "Run"

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.