Zeal & Ardor Fire Up Aggressive New Song ‘Gotterdammerung’

Turn up the volume and grab hold of something, as Zeal & Ardor are ready to blow you away with one of their most high-energy, powerful tracks yet. Take a listen to "Götterdämmerung" from their upcoming self-titled album in the player below.

The song is filled with chugging rhythms sure to get your head nodding along as singer Manuel Gagneux alters between aggressive screaming in the verses and a clean sung chorus.

Frontman Manuel Gagneux comments, "'Götterdämmerung' is our most bare bones song yet. No gimmicks, no frills, no distractions, just rage. Most of it is [sung] in German, commanding your attention and heralding the dawn of a new point of view. This is Götterdämmerung."

The song follows the unsettling lead single "Run," the attention-commanding "Erase" and the most recent single "Bow." All four songs will appear on the forthcoming self-titled album, due Feb. 11 via MVKA. Pre-orders are currently being taken here, while you can seek out the "Götterdämmerung" single via the platform of your choosing at this location.

In advance of the new album, Zeal & Ardor have booked their return to U.S. concert stages for later this year. See the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.

Zeal & Ardor, "Götterdämmerung"

Zeal & Ardor 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Nov. 16 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Nov. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ The Wang Theatre

Nov. 19 — Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 21 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Nov. 26 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Nov. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Nov. 28 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 30 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Dec. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Dec. 2 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Dec. 4 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Dec. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom