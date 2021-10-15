Zeal & Ardor Fire Up Aggressive New Song ‘Gotterdammerung’
Turn up the volume and grab hold of something, as Zeal & Ardor are ready to blow you away with one of their most high-energy, powerful tracks yet. Take a listen to "Götterdämmerung" from their upcoming self-titled album in the player below.
The song is filled with chugging rhythms sure to get your head nodding along as singer Manuel Gagneux alters between aggressive screaming in the verses and a clean sung chorus.
Frontman Manuel Gagneux comments, "'Götterdämmerung' is our most bare bones song yet. No gimmicks, no frills, no distractions, just rage. Most of it is [sung] in German, commanding your attention and heralding the dawn of a new point of view. This is Götterdämmerung."
The song follows the unsettling lead single "Run," the attention-commanding "Erase" and the most recent single "Bow." All four songs will appear on the forthcoming self-titled album, due Feb. 11 via MVKA. Pre-orders are currently being taken here, while you can seek out the "Götterdämmerung" single via the platform of your choosing at this location.
In advance of the new album, Zeal & Ardor have booked their return to U.S. concert stages for later this year. See the dates listed below and get ticketing info here.
Zeal & Ardor, "Götterdämmerung"
Zeal & Ardor 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 16 — Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Nov. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ The Wang Theatre
Nov. 19 — Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov. 21 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Nov. 26 — Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Nov. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Nov. 28 — Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 30 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre
Dec. 1 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Dec. 2 — Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Dec. 4 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Dec. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom