Zeal & Ardor Drop Slow Burn Angst in New Song ‘Golden Liar’

Zeal & Ardor have certainly built the anticipation for their 2022 self-titled album, dropping yet another intriguing cut with the slow burn soul and angst contained in their latest release, "Golden Liar."

While many of their tunes take on a heavier vibe, the heaviness here is more subtle, building from a darkly soulful start into something just ready to erupt by the end of the song.

Frontman Manuel Gagneux says of the track, "'Golden Liar' is one of the tracks on this record I'm most proud of. Unlike singles released previously from the new album, it's a slow burn. Rather than using harsh tones to convey heaviness, it uses lyrics and atmosphere to convey weight. It's both smoke and fire." Check out the lyrics and listen to the song below and if you like what you hear, it's available at this location.

Zeal & Ardor, "Golden Liar" Lyrics (via AZLyrics.com)

If luck follows the wicked, I'm a lucky man

If hope is for the true, then I'm hopeless, my friend If I'm a sole survivor, I will be dead tomorrow

(Yeah)

'Cause I'm a golden liar, I give you smoke and fire

(Yeah) If love is for the big one, I'm a tiny man

If light is for the brave, I'm in darkness, my friend

If freedom gives you company, I'm a lonely man

Is this what you call honesty, 'cause I'm lying, my friend I am the golden liar, I give you smoke and fire

'Cause if you hold me tighter, I'll give you both and neither

(That's right) I've waited thirteen years

Just to be standing here

(Come on)

(It's gonna be over soon) 'Cause I'm a golden liar, I give you smoke and fire

(Standing there)

And if you hold me tighter, I'll give you both and neither

(Any minute now)

(He's the only one, come close) Thirteen years I've been waiting here

I feel my life is over

Got no will to live

Steady now, steady now I am the golden liar, I give you smoke and fire

Yeah, yeah

'Cause if you hold me tighter, I'll give you both and neither

Standing there

Zeal & Ardor, "Golden Liar"

"Golden Liar" joins the previously released "Run," "Erase," "Bow" and "Götterdämmerung" on the upcoming self-titled album, which is due Feb. 11. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.

And for those wishing to see Zeal & Ardor in person, a trek opening for Mastodon and Opeth is currently winding down this week with stops in Los Angeles (Dec. 1, Hollywood Palladium), Oakland (Dec. 2, Fox Theater), Salt Lake City (Dec. 4, The Union) and Denver (Dec. 5, Mission Ballroom). Look for more touring to follow in 2022.