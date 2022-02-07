Mastodon + Opeth Book Second Leg of 2022 Co-Headline Tour

It's a mighty pairing, one that demands a second run, and that's what fans will get when Mastodon and Opeth return to the stage for a co-headlining trek this spring.

The two acts have just announced a second leg of touring that will roll out over April and May, hitting a mix of U.S. and Canadian markets along the way. The second leg gets underway April 21 in Montreal, wrapping up a few weeks later on May 11 in Riverside, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

Mastodon are currently touring in support of their 2021 album, Hushed and Grim, a record that was largely influenced by the death of their longtime manager Nick John. The group has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category (their sixth Grammy nomination overall) for the song "Pushing the Tides."

Opeth, meanwhile, last released an album with 2019's In Clauda Venenum. Singer Mikael Akerfeldt stated of the upcoming tour, ”We’re excited to come back to North America for the second leg of shows together with our ‘brothers from other mothers’ in Mastodon. And… hello, Canada! It’s been too long, we know! We’ll soon dust off the ole guitars etc. and get in shape for this run. The last tour was quite splendid; the only downside being the restrictions. We don’t know for sure how it’s going to pan out this time around, but we’re hoping for a bit more freedom to move around. Crossing fingers here. See you semi-soon! Signing off from a rainy, gloomy Stockholm, Mikael (on behalf of Opeth).”

Pre-sales start Feb. 8, with the local, promoter, radio and venue pre-sales kicking off on Thursday (Feb. 10). The general public on-sale is this Friday (Feb. 11) at 10AM local time. Visit the Mastodon website for ticketing info.

Mastodon / Opeth 2022 Tour Dates

April 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

April 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

April 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

April 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Masonic

April 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

May 01 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Myth

May 03 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place

May 04 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

May 05 - Edmonton, Alberta @ EDM Expo Center

May 07 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 08 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theater

May 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

May 11 - Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium

Opeth Opeth loading...