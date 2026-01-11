Setlist + Video – Foo Fighters Play First Show of 2026 in Mexico

Last night (Jan. 10), Foo Fighters played their first show of 2026 at the Velaria de la Feria in León, Mexico. Beyond being their initial performance with guitarist Jason Falkner – who’s filling in for Pat Smear while he recovers from a broken foot – it was also their first time playing in León (according to setlist.fm). Full of classic singles and deeper cuts, it was a great way to kickoff the Take Cover tour.

What Did Foo Fighters Play?

Foo Fighters began their expansive set by pulling out two classics from 2002’s One by One – “All My Life” and “Times Like These” – and ultimately, they prioritized 1997’s The Colour and the Shape by playing “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” “Hey, Johnny Park!” and “My Hero.” In particular, “Monkey Wrench” ended with an awesome drum solo, “Everlong” closed the night, and “My Hero” was touchingly dedicated to Smear.

Grohl began the “My Hero” tribute by stating:

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but our guitar player – Pat Smear – broke his fucking leg, right? [Crowd reacts]. Been there, done that. He broke his leg, but tonight we couldn’t have Pat here, so we called our dear friend Jason Falkner to come and replace Pat so that we could come play with you tonight. [Falkner blows kisses to the crowd]. I’ve known Jason for decades. Long time. Amazing player. He’s played with Beck and St. Vincent. He’s played with everybody, and so he really saved us and rescued us tonight so we could come play for you. So, everybody, give Jason a big “thank you” for helping us out tonight. [Audience cheers].

They mixed things up further by alternating between other fan favorites (such as “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You”) and lesser-known standouts (such as “This Is a Call,” “White Limo,” “La Dee Da,” “Run” and “Aurora”). Interestingly, they began their encore with their first promotional single – “Exhausted” – which released about six months before the lead single from 1995’s Foo Fighters (“This Is a Call”).

Early into the set, they also did “These Days” – from 2011’s Wasting Light – and immediately afterward, the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to founding frontman Dave Grohl (who’ll turn 57 on Jan. 14).

As you can probably guess, their show spanned nearly their entire catalog, with most of their albums being represented at least once. Oddly enough, though, there was nothing from their latest LP: 2023’s But Here We Are.

You can see Foo Fighters’ entire setlist – as well as view fan-shot clips and photos from the show – below:



Foo Fighters’ Velaria de la Feria Setlist (Jan. 10, 2026)

1. "All My Life”

2. "Times Like These”

3. “The Pretender”

4. “La Dee Da”

5. “These days” (audience sang happy birthday to Dave Grohl)

6. “My Hero” (dedicated to Pat Smear)

7. “Learn to Fly”

8. “Run”

9. “This Is a Call”

10. “No Son of Mine”

11. “Aurora”

12. “White Limo”

13. “Arlandria”

14. “Monkey Wrench” (with drum solo at the end)

15. “Hey, Johnny Park!”

16. “Best of You”

17. “Exhausted”

18. “Everlong”

via setlist.fm

Audience Sings “Happy Birthday” to Dave Grohl (Jan. 10, 2026)

Dave Grohl Introduces Jason Falkner (Jan. 10, 2026)

Foo Fighters, “All My Life” (Jan. 10, 2026)



Foo Fighters, “Times Like These” (Jan. 10, 2026)



Foo Fighters, “My Hero” (Jan. 10, 2026)

Misc. Photos of Foo Fighters at Velaria de la Feria (Jan. 10, 2026)

Other Foo Fighters News

As already mentioned, longtime guitarist Pat Smear will miss “a few shows” from Foo Fighters’ Take Cover 2026 tour due to his recent injury. The band shared the news on social media this past Wednesday (Jan. 7), humorously writing that Smear “apparently rung in the new year by smashing the shit out of his left foot.”

They added:

This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible. Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.

Alongside the post, they shared a mock tabloid front cover page about the incident (in a clever nod to 1984’s Spinal Tap).

You can see their post below:

Fortunately, virtually all their fans responded with support for Smear and acceptance of Falkner (who, by all accounts, did a great job in Mexico last night).

Foo Fighters have only two more shows this month (Jan. 14 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Calif. and Jan. 24 at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Australia). Then, they’ll take a few months off before spanning the globe for several dates between early May and late September. Along the way, they’ll stop by play multiple festivals (including Welcome to Rockville, Pinkpop and Mad Cool), and they’ll be supported by Royel Otis, Otoboke Beaver, Inhaler, Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and/or other acts.

You can see Foo Fighters’ full list of upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

On that note, are you planning to see Foo Fighters in concert this year? Let us know!