Josh Freese Still Doesn’t Know Why He Was Fired From Foo Fighters

Ever since drummer Josh Freese was let go by Foo Fighters back in May (two years after he replaced the late Taylor Hawkins), he – as well as fans – have been asking one basic question: “Why?” Well, during his recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Freese revealed that he still doesn’t know precisely why he was fired from Foo Fighters (but he has some ideas that he won't share).

What Did Freese Say About His Firing?

Per Blabbermouth, the Dec. 10 episode of Eddie Trunk’s show saw the rock radio personality ask Freese if he’s had “any clarity” on the firing. Freese replied (as transcribed by Blabbermouth):

Not really. I mean, I've got a couple of theories, but I feel like people are so interested in that because they're such a massive band that I'm kind of hesitant to comment at all about it yet because anything I say is gonna be used and thrown around and republished and reposted.

He also clarified: “I loved my time I spent down there. I had a great couple of years with those guys.”

As Loudwire reported at the time, Freese posted a statement to Instagram on May 16 in which he said:

The Foo Fighters called me Monday night [May 12] to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 Possible Reasons Josh Got Booted From the Foo Fighters" list.

To his credit, Freese actually created and published the list on Instagram a few days later, with some of the most intriguing tongue-in-cheek reasons being that he “once whistled ‘My Hero’ for a week solid on tour”; that he “could only name on Fugazi song"; and that he “refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show.”

Inspired by his gesture, Loudwire then made a list of 14 drummers who could replace Freese in Foo Fighters, including Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, ex-Pearl Jam), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and of course, Shane Hawkins.

Ultimately, and in a cosmic act of balance, Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails switched drummers. You see, Freese returned to Trent Reznor’s band (where he served as a touring member from 2005 to 2008) and NIN’s Ilan Rubin – who replaced Freese in NIN in 2009 – went to Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters have since played live with Rubin, as well as released their first new song with him (“Asking for a Friend”).

It’s also worth noting that over the summer, Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl shared a recollection/tribute in honor of the band’s 30th anniversary. In it, he thanked members both past and present and included Freese:

It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of [original Foo Fighters drummer] William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of [ex-guitarist] Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

What Else Did Freese Tell Trunk?

Speaking of his swapping places with Rubin, Freese also told Trunk (via Blabbermouth) that “it’s funny because it’s just coincidence the way it worked out.”

He added:

It's not like there was a purposeful drum swap. And, actually, if Ilan, who was playing with Nine Inch Nails, who joined the band after I left in 2009, if he left Nine Inch Nails to go join — pick a band — Muse, I don't know, Trent would've called me. It's not like it was an intentional swap. It's like when Trent needed a drummer, when Ilan split, he was, like, “Well, I'm gonna call Freese.” And he called me and I was, like, “Hell yeah.” Because I missed working with Trent and I loved working with him the last time I did it back between '05 and '09. And it just so happens to be he needed a drummer because his drummer was going to join the band that I just was let go from. So it was just completely coincidence that that that's the way that that worked. You know what I mean? It wasn't premeditated, it wasn't worked out by anybody. It was just kind of, like, “Well, I need a drummer. Sure, I'll call Josh. Oh, how funny. I'm calling Josh because I need a drummer, because my drummer just left to work with the band that Josh just left.' [Laughs] So it was just pure coincidence.

More About Josh Freese’s Time in Foo Fighters

After a lengthy period of speculation following the March 2022 passing of Taylor Hawkins, Josh Freese was officially announced as Foo Fighters’ new drummer in May of 2023. As Loudwire wrote at the time, Freese was a “veteran rock drummer, playing with the Vandals, Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer and many more bands. According to his profile on the international recorded music database Discogs, Freese is credited for performing on more than 400 albums.”

Endearingly, the news was met with massive praise by fellow rockers and fans of each artist.

For instance, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens remarked: “Foo Fighters could not have made a better decision. @joshfreese is the best of the best. @foofighters." Similarly, Dashboard Confessional drummer Chris Kamrada shared: “My biggest drumming inspiration and probably the main reason i didn’t give up when my first band stopped touring. he’s living proof of what it takes to handle playing for so many different respectable artists. well done, foo fighters. #riptaylor."

Plus, one fan tweeted: “Josh Freese is the new live drummer for Foo Fighters. He was phenomenal at the tribute shows last year, so well deserved. Delighted Foo Fighters have found the strength to continue on without Taylor. What a band.”

In May of 2024, Freese honored Hawkins on the first anniversary of the latter’s death by reflecting on his time in Foo Fighters thus far. “I continue to miss Taylor as does the band, his family, friends and the rest of the world. We [Foo Fighters] also continue to try and make the most of the situation by moving forward and doing what we love doing... playing music, honoring Taylor and staying positive,” Freese wrote on Instagram.

Although Freese never appeared on a Foo Fighters album – their last, 2023’s But Here We Are, saw Grohl taking over drum duties – he obviously played many concerts with them.

Other Josh Freese + Foo Fighters News

Last month, Freese released his latest collection – Just A Minute, Vol. 2 – which obviously follows 2021’s Just A Minute, Vol. 1 and maintained its predecessors gimmick of including 25 one-minute tracks into a 25-minute sequence. It received a very positive review from Kerrang!

As for Foo Fighters – and in addition to the “Asking for a Friend” song – they’ll be playing selected dates across the world throughout 2026 (including a stop at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona, Fla. next May). Along the way, they’ll share the stage with IDLES, Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy and various other artists.

You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here.