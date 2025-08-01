When Josh Freese announced his dismissal from Foo Fighters earlier this year, fans wondered who could fill the veteran drummer's shoes. But Dave Grohl and Co. found a formidable replacement in former Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin, whose chops previously helped him make rock history — twice.

The personnel change was mutually beneficial, as Freese returned to Nine Inch Nails, with whom he'd previously toured from 2005 to 2008. Rubin took over Freese's NIN position in 2009, serving with the band for 16 years.

How Ilan Rubin Made Rock History — Twice

By the time he joined Nine Inch Nails, Rubin already had more than a decade of professional drumming experience under his belt. As a child, he played in the pop-punk band F.O.N., who played at Woodstock '99 on the Emerging Artist Stage. Rubin was 11 years old at the time, earning himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the youngest musician to ever play a Woodstock stage.

READ MORE: How Woodstock '99 Progressed Into Absolute Chaos

Rubin made history yet again when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Nine Inch Nails in 2020. The drummer was 32 years old at the time, making him the youngest inductee in Rock Hall history, a record previously held by Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (who was 33 years old when the band was inducted in 2012).

Ilan Rubin Prouder of Rock Hall Record Than Woodstock Achievement

Before reaching middle age, Rubin has accomplished more than most rock musicians could ever dream of achieving. But he considered his Rock Hall induction a considerably greater honor than playing Woodstock as a mere preteen.

"Playing at Woodstock is something I never think about," he told The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2020. "But being 32 and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is something I'm genuinely proud of. And it's something I will continue to be proud of for the rest of my life."

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Rubin also expressed gratitude for NIN mastermind Trent Reznor advocating for his induction.

"Obviously, Nine Inch Nails is Trent, and it's been his thing for a long, long time," he said in 2020. "But there was some glimmer of hope in thinking it could be a possibility to be inducted with him. I found out when he phoned me a couple of weeks ago, and it's an amazing thing. I’ve had a little pep in my step since then!"

In addition to these history-making bands, Rubin has also played with Paramore, Lostprophets, Angels & Airwaves and Danny Elfman. He also led his own band called the New Regime, for which he recorded all instruments in the studio and sang and played guitar live.