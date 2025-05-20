Given the recent news, let's take a look at some drummers who could replace Josh Freese in Foo Fighters.

It's been a bit of a rollercoaster the last couple of years for the rockers, and it all started in March of 2022 when longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically died just a few hours before they were set to take the stage at a festival.

A little over a year later, Foos released But Here We Are — their first record without Hawkins since 1997's The Colour and the Shape, and their first with Dave Grohl back on the drums. Just before the album came out, Freese was revealed as their new touring drummer.

A few other things have happened since, but let's stay on track here.

READ MORE: The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes

Last week, Foo Fighters announced their first show of 2025, and then a few days later, Freese shared the news that he was fired from the group on social media. According to his post, the band decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer."

Freese then proceeded to share a humorous list of 10 potential reasons he may have been fired from the group.

It's been a strange time for drummers in rock and metal over the last few months, so we compiled a list of drummers we think could possibly take Freese's place in Foo Fighters. We selected drummers who have connections to the band, who recently parted ways with a band or are just damn good at what they do.

Scroll below to see the candidates we chose.

14 Drummers Who Could Replace Josh Freese in Foo Fighters Josh Freese shared that he was fired from Foo Fighters in May of 2025, so these are some rock and metal drummers we think could be his replacement. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner