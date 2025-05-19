Josh Freese Actually Made a List of 10 ‘Possible Reasons’ Why He Got Fired From Foo Fighters

Former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese has actually made good on the promise of coming up with a Top 10 list of reasons he was booted by the band.

Just last Friday (May 16), Freese posted about his dismissal from the band and sharing that no reason was given other than that they were going "in a different direction." He also revealed that it was the first time he had ever been let go from a group and added, "While I'm not angry, just a bit shocked and disappointed."

The musician, who has played with many bands throughout the years, then teased at the end of his post that he was working on a "Top 10 Possible Reasons Josh Got Booted From the Foo Fighters" list. Given Freese's well-established sense of humor and the raw emotion of being let go from the band, the final comment could have been written off as snark, but Freese actually did come up with a list.

Why Josh Freese Possibly Thinks He Was Booted From Foo Fighters

If Freese is smarting from the "different direction" the Foo Fighters are taking, at least he's doing so with a sense of humor. His Top 10 list, posted to his Instagram, offers several potential reasons the band may have moved on from him and the veracity of these claims should likely be taken with a grain of salt.

Below, you'll find his list.

Top 10 Possible Reasons Freese Got Booted From the Foos

10. Once whistled "My Hero" for a week solid on tour.

9. Could only name one Fugazi song.

8. Two words: polyrhythms

7. Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed "soulless."

6. Demanded starting every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath.

5. Never even once tried growing a beard.

4. Didn't show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde.

3. Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist.

2. Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show.

1. The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much.

What Others Are Saying About Josh Freese's List

The comment section is nearly as funny as the list itself. The Offspring's Noodles countered, "YOU PROMISED," with Freese responding, "Dude, I tried!" and A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel leaving a cry laughing emoji over the exchange.

Periphery's Misha Mansoor responded, "Polyrhythms, eh?" While Juliette Lewis added, "Ahhh the fucking polyrhythms!!"

Producer Joe Barresi commented, "I could use #6 right now." For those about to scale back up, that's the comment on demanding to start every rehearsal with a 20 minute cowbell sound bath. Howerdel once again chimed in, "It's way less sexy than it sounds," only for Barresi to counter, "I gotta have more cowbell!"

Comedian-rocker Dave Hill commented, "#2 is a dealbreaker for me. No ouija board and nunchucks, no Dave." That nation was later seconded by the Easy Rider Records Instagram account.

Tony Palermo from Papa Roach noted his disappointment that one of Freese's big passions didn't make the list, commenting, "Where's the PF Changs reference??" Bad Religion's Jay Bentley also noticed something off, commenting, "Damn, my 'aggressive obsession with Love Boat' didn't even rate."

Testament's Alex Skolnick said of the list, "No notes (literally)"

Foo Fighters in 2025

Foo Fighters have remained quiet since news of Dave Grohl's infidelity went public. However, earlier this week it was revealed that Foo Fighters would be playing their first show of 2025 when they appear Oct. 4 at the Singapore Grand Prix.

This marks the first Foo Fighters concert in nearly 14 months. Their last "proper" show was on Aug. 18, 2024 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.