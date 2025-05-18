Original Foo Fighters Drummer + Other Musicians React to Freese’s Firing

This past Friday (May 16), drummer Josh Freese announced that he’s been fired by Foo Fighters without warning (and with “no reason . . . given”). Unsurprisingly, Freese has received a plethora of support over the weekend from not only fans but also several huge musicians, including original Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith.

What Goldsmith Said

In Freese’s Instagram post – which you can view below – he revealed that he found out about the band’s decision on Monday, May 12, writing:

The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 Possible Reasons Josh Got Booted From the Foo Fighters" list.

Given how well he’s been received by fans since replacing late drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2023, the news of his dismissal certainly came as a shock to Freese, his followers and the music industry as a whole.

Freese's post was quickly flooded with supportive comments from fans and fellow musicians, with one of the most significant coming from Goldsmith. Specifically, he replied: “Say what? Why for playing everything not only perfectly but going above and beyond what most are remotely capable of? I apologize but respectfully this makes absolutely no sense to me.”

In an update to their story on the situation (originally posted on May 16), Stereogum noted that Goldsmith also made an Instagram Stories post in response to what happened. There, he wrote: “I don’t see anything wrong with being such a profoundly great musician, a total professional, reliable in ever sense of the word from what I can tell and going above and beyond what most drummers are even capable of. Baffles my mind."

As Foo Fighters fans likely know, Goldsmith has a heated history with the band. After all, he quit Foo Fighters during the making 1997's The Colour and the Shape because he learned that bandleader Dave Grohl was re-recording his parts. Obviously, Foo Fighters replaced him with Hawkins; meanwhile, Goldsmith rejoined emo/indie rockers Sunny Day Real Estate and then took part in several other projects (such as The Fire Theft and Assertion).

So, Goldsmith’s impassioned reaction to Freese’s firing isn’t exactly shocking.

What Other Musicians Wrote

Of course, Goldsmith wasn’t the only musician who replied to Freese’s post with positivity.

In particular, Police drummer Stewart Copeland reassured Freese: “This is lucky for the five other bands that you play with.” Likewise, Dream Theater percussionist Mike Portnoy proclaimed, “Damn…I’m shocked! You seemed to be the perfect fit!!” whereas Stray From the Path drummer Craig Reynolds shared: “Sorry this happened but happy for me that I don’t have to sit through their songs to watch you play”

Grammy-winning jazz drummer Tommy Igoe stated, “I don’t know one single amazing Drummer that has not been let go at least once in their life from a band. NOT ONE. You’re an amazing drummer!”

Similarly, rock/jazz fusion percussionist Chad Wackerman asked: “Josh I really loved what you brought to the band! That’s just crazy. What new direction are they talking about? Polka?” His brother – Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman – replied: “[S]tunned! you elevated that band as you do in every musical situation.”

There’s also Fiction Plane vocalist/bassist Joe Sumner, who wrote: “Look man, you can’t have the new drummer be by far the best musician in the band. It just doesn’t look right.”

Elsewhere, comedian/musician/actor Tim Heidecker, rapper/personality Flavor Flav, singer Michael Bublé, The Living End’s Chris Cheney and L7’s Jennifer Precious Finch also showed support in the comments of Freese’s Instagram post.



READ MORE: Foo Fighters Announce First 2025 Concert

Foo Fighters in 2025

It’s worth noting that Foo Fighters haven’t publicly stated anything regarding their separation with Freese. However, they did announce their first 2025 show (which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Singapore Grand Prix). It will be their first show since late 2024 (and first since Grohl revealed that he had a daughter born outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum).

That said, Grohl has appeared on stage as part of a Nirvana reunion since then (such as at the FireAid benefit show in January 2025 and at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show the following month).

So, do you have any thoughts on Freese being fired from Foo Fighters? Let us know!