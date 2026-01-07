Foo Fighters will be without guitarist Pat Smear for "a few shows" while he continues to recover from a recent broken foot. The band announced in an Instagram posting that Jason Falkner (Beck / St. Vincent) will be sitting in with the band during Smear's period of absence.

What Happened to Foo Fighters Guitarist Pat Smear?

In their announcement, Foo Fighters revealed that the guitarist injured his left foot in a "bizarre gardening accident." The accident resulted in multiple broken bones in the heal area.

What Did the Band Say About the Temporary Lineup Change?

The band's statement, shared with a humorous tabloid-like graphic and a nod to a Spinal Tap-esque gardening accident, reads as follows:

BREAKING NEWS! In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the shit out of his left foot. This means he’ll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We’ll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible. Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he’s on the mend.

What Shows Are Coming Up for Foo Fighters?

At present, there are only three January dates on the itinerary for Foo Fighters. The group will play Feria Estatal De Leon in Guanajuato, Mexico on Jan. 10. Their Los Angeles benefit performance at the Kia Forum is set for Jan. 14. And the band will finish out the month on Jan. 24 at Utas Stadium in Launceston, Tasmania on Jan. 24.

After January, the band isn't currently scheduled to play again until May when they co-headline the Welcome to Rockville festival. European and U.S. dates will keep them busy touring throughout the summer and into early fall as well. All Foo Fighters tour dates and ticketing information can be found through their website.

Loudwire sends our best to Pat Smear for a speedy and healthy recovery.