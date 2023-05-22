Fans + Peers React to Drummer Josh Freese Joining Foo Fighters

After months of speculation, Foo Fighters have revealed Josh Freese as their new touring drummer. The big reveal came about during a Sunday livestream concert event, with the band utilizing such name drummers as Chad Smith, Tommy Lee and Danny Carey for a little misdirection before letting fans know that Freese was now filling the spot that the late Taylor Hawkins once held within the band. And, as you might expect, there was plenty of reaction to the move on social media.

The choice of Freese to fill the void was almost met with universal praise on social media. The drummer, who has an impressive resume playing for such acts as Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Paramore and Weezer over the years, has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the "go to" drummers for session and fill-in work. He's been a long-standing member of both The Vandals and Devo, performs with the all-star covers band Royal Machines and is said to have appeared on more than 400 records. In addition, he's recorded a trio of solo albums.

Foo Fighters fans will recognize Freese for his masterful work performing with the band last fall during the London and Los Angeles tribute shows to Taylor Hawkins. During those shows, he performed alongside The Darkness' Justin Hawkins and Wolfgang Van Halen and was behind the kit with the Foos for a performance of "All My Life."

Now, with Freese entrenched behind the kit as the band's new touring drummer, the reaction has been swift on social media. Dashboard Confessional drummer Chris Kamrada wrote, "My biggest drumming inspiration and probably the main reason i didn’t give up when my first band stopped touring. he’s living proof of what it takes to handle playing for so many different respectable artists. well done, foo fighters. #riptaylor."

Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens commented, "Foo Fighters could not have made a better decision. @joshfreese is the best of the best. @foofighters."

Other fans seem to be accepting of the move, though noting that Hawkins can never be replaced within the group. "Josh Freese is the new foo fighters drummer! He will be good for the new era of Foo Fighters. But I will always miss Taylor Hawkins," noted one fan, while another added, "There will never be another Taylor Hawkins but Josh Freese is an absolute machine behind the drum kit. #foofighters."

See some of the social media chatter about the Foo Fighters adding Josh Freese to their live lineup below.