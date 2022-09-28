Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show – Full Setlist, Guest Stars + Videos

Yesterday (Sept. 27), the second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The 53-song set featured dozens of guest stars performing original songs and covers with Foo Fighters closing out the memorable night with 13 songs, 12 of their own and a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" with comedian Dave Chapelle.

The first star-studded tribute show was held on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium where a total of 50 songs were played and Paul McCartney even joined Foo Fighters onstage to play a pair of The Beatles cover selections.

Opening the night was Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, who was accompanied by Chilean multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes on a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

That gave way to Joan Jett and Blink-182's Travis Barker joining Foo Fighters for a cover of The Runaways' classic track "Cherry Bomb" and Jett's own "Bad Reputation." It was quite a high-energy kick following Violet's more somber opening and there was no looking back for the rest of the night.

Hawkins' cover band Chevy Metal graced the stage, as did his side project The Coattail Riders, while other highlights included Wolfgang Van Halen again paying tribute to his late father, Eddie Van Halen, this time swapping out "On Fire' for "Panama" while "Hot For Teacher," which was played at the London tribute show, remained in the set.

Rush were joined on drums by Grohl, Red hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Tool's Danny Carey, with each playing one song apiece with the prog rock legends.

Miley Cyrus joined Def Leppard, Queen and the Foos played a handful of songs together and so much more as well.

View the full setlist below and watch fan-filmed videos of select performances from the night.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show — Sept. 27 Setlist in Los Angeles (via setlist.fm)

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Los Angeles) Foo Fighters loading...

Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes

1. "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett with Travis Barker plus Foo Fighters

2. "Cherry Bomb" (Runaways cover)

3. "Bad Reputation"

Chevy Metal

4. "Riff Raff" (AC/DC cover)

5. "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" (Yes cover) (ft. Jon Davison)

6. "Heroes" (David Bowie cover) (ft. Kesha)

Coattail Riders/Greg Kurstin/Rufus Taylor/Justin Hawkins

7. "Range Rover Bitch" (Taylor Hawkins cover)

8. "It's Over"

9. "Something About You" (Level 42 cover) (ft. Mark King)

10. "I Believe In A Thing Called Love" (The Darkness cover)

James Gang

11. "Walk Away"

12. "The Bomber: Closet Queen" / "Bolero" / "Cast Your Fate to the Wind"

13. "Funk #49" (ft. Dave Grohl)

Mark Ronson/Andrew Watt/Roger Manning/Dave Grohl

14. "Right On Down The Line" (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures/Greg Kurstin

15. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" (Elton John cover)

16. "Dead End Friends"

17. "Long Slow Goodbye" (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen/Josh Freese/Justin Hawkins/Dave Grohl

18. "Panama" (Van Halen cover)

19. "Hot For Teacher" (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard/Foo Fighters

20. "Rock Of Ages"

21. "Photograph" (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Nikki Sixx/Tommy Lee/Derek Day/Foo Fighters

22. "Live Wire"

23. "Home Sweet Home"

Elliot Easton/Foo Fighters/Josh Homme

24. "Shake It Up" (The Cars cover)

25. "Just What I Needed"

Nancy Wilson/Pink/Foo Fighters/John Theodore

26. "Barracuda" (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland/Foo Fighters

27. "Next to You" (The Police cover)

28. "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" (The Police cover) (ft. Jon Davison)

Alanis Morissette/Chris Chaney/Chad Smith/Foo Fighters

29. "You Oughta Know"

Sebastian Bach/Geezer Butler/Lars Ulrich/Foo Fighters

30. "Supernaut" (Black Sabbath cover)

31. "Paranoid" (Black Sabbath cover)

Rush

32. "2112 Part I: Overture" (ft. Dave Grohl)

33. "Working Man" (ft. Chad Smith)

34. "YYZ" (ft. Danny Carey)

Matt Cameron/Kim Thayil/Krist Novoselic/Taylor Momsen/Pat Smear/Dave Grohl

35. "The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden cover)

36. "Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden cover)

Queen/Foo Fighters

37. "We Will Rock You"

38. "I'm In Love With My Car" (ft. Rufus Taylor)

39. "Under Pressure" (ft. Justin Hawkins)

40. "Somebody To Love" (ft. Pink)

41. "Love Of My Life"

Foo Fighters

42. "All My Life"

43. "The Pretender" (ft. Pink)

44. "Walk" (with ft. Barker)

45. "Low" (with ft. Cameron)

46. "This Is A Call" (ft. Brad Wilk)

47. "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" (ft. Pat Wilson)

48. "Creep" (Radiohead cover - ft. Dave Chapelle)

49. "Run" (ft. Omar Hakim)

50. "Best Of You" (ft. Rufus Taylor)

51. "My Hero" (ft. Shane Hawkins)

52. "I'll Stick Around" (ft. Shane Hawkins)

53. "Everlong" (ft. Chad Smith)