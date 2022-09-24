Earlier this month (Sept. 3), Foo Fighters – and their many musical guests – blew everyone away with the first of two tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Naturally, fans have been clamoring to learn more about who’ll be playing at the second show, and luckily, the band has just revealed a few more enticing names.

Yesterday, Foo Fighters took to Twitter to announce what seems to be the complete line-up for the performance (which will take place at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sept. 27). In addition to returning favorites such as Josh Homme, Kesha, Stewart Copeland, Travis Barker, Chris Chaney, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, the group unveiled that Tool’s Danny Carey, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Joe Elliot have joined the celebration.

You can see the full Twitter post (with plenty of enthusiastic reactions) below:

As of now, the full roster of bands includes (in alphabetical order): Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Tommy Brenneck, Geezer Butler, Matt Cameron, Danny Carey, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Phil Collen, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Jon “Juano” Davison, Elliot Easton, Joe Elliot, Josh, Freese, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Josh Homme, James Gang, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Mark King, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Tommy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Taylor Momsen, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!nk, Mark Ronson, Rick Savage, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Kim Thayil, Jon Theodore, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Nate Wood and Andrew Wyatt.

(Note that both LeAnn Rimes and Kiss’ Gene Simmons were removed from the line-up.)

Keep in mind that the show will begin at 7:00PM PT / 10:00PM ET, with doors opening two hours earlier. As with the Sept. 3 concert at Wembley Stadium, merch and ticket sales will benefit Music Support and MusiCares (both charities chosen by the Hawkins family).

Lastly, you can grab your tickets here!