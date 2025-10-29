Megadeth Reveal Titles to the 10 Songs on Final Album

After teasing it back in August, Megadeth have made good on their plans to release their final album which is now set for release on Jan. 23, 2026 and we've got the titles for the 10 songs that will make up their self-titled set.

The band confirmed the details for the record in a post on social media today (Oct. 29). The album is titled Megadeth and the set features 10 tracks led by the recently issued lead single "Tipping Point."

The full album artwork and track listing can be seen below and pre-orders are being taken through the band's website. The collection will arrive via Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s new BLKIIBLK label.

Megadeth, Megadeth Artwork + Track Listing

1. "Tipping Point"

2. "I Don't Care"

3. "Hey God?!"

4. "Let There Be Shred"

5. "Puppet Parade"

6. "Another Bad Day"

7. "Made to Kill"

8. "Obey the Call"

9. "I Am War"

10. "The Last Note"

How Did Megadeth Reveal Their Final Album Plans?

As stated, back in August Megadeth launched a countdown clock through their website. When it eventually ticked down to zero, fans were alerted that the group was planning their final album and farewell tour with details to be released at a later time. The one known facet of the farewell was that it would kick off during 2026.

In a mailing to fans, Mustaine issued the following statement:

There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. "We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.