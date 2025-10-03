Megadeth have released "Tipping Point," the first single off their upcoming final album.

You can listen to the song and see the lyrics to "Tipping Point" below.

'Tipping Point' Is Classic Megadeth — And Its Video Is Creepy as Hell

"Tipping Point" is textbook Megadeth — which is to say it's a full-throttle thrasher crammed with blazing solos, crunchy riffs and relentless double-bass drumming.

"Tipping Point" marks Megadeth's first studio recording with new guitarist Teemu Mantysaari, who replaced Kiko Loureiro in 2023. The self-titled album will be the band's first with bassist James LoMenzo since 2009's Endgame.

Megadeth's 2026 Album and Farewell Tour Plans

Megadeth will release Megadeth in 2026 and support the album with a global farewell tour, which Mustaine announced in August.

"We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour," he said. "Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

Listen to Megadeth's 'Tipping Point'

Megadeth, "Tipping Point" Lyrics

Today, I may bleed, but tonight you will die

Snatched in your sleep, in the blackest night

You buried the truth under layers of lies

There's no return, now you've crossed the line

Push me, I push you back

Tipping point

Tipping point

Hiding your secrets out in plain sight

Dead men don't talk, and bullets don't lie

Watching the life drain out from your eyes

Crossing my heart, how I hope you will die

Push me, I push you back

Tipping point

Tipping point

I will invade your mind

Make you fear the sound

Of voices that aren't there

With no one else around

You try to stop the footsteps

And stop the heart that beats

You will beg for silence

You will pray for peace

You won't defy me

You won't deny me

I'm at my tipping point

You won't define me

You'll never find me

I’m at my tipping point

You won't defy me

You won't deny me

I'm at my tipping point

You won't define me

You'll never find me

I’m at my tipping point

