Megadeth Release Furious New Song ‘Tipping Point’ — See the Video and Lyrics
Megadeth have released "Tipping Point," the first single off their upcoming final album.
You can listen to the song and see the lyrics to "Tipping Point" below.
'Tipping Point' Is Classic Megadeth — And Its Video Is Creepy as Hell
"Tipping Point" is textbook Megadeth — which is to say it's a full-throttle thrasher crammed with blazing solos, crunchy riffs and relentless double-bass drumming.
"Tipping Point" marks Megadeth's first studio recording with new guitarist Teemu Mantysaari, who replaced Kiko Loureiro in 2023. The self-titled album will be the band's first with bassist James LoMenzo since 2009's Endgame.
Megadeth's 2026 Album and Farewell Tour Plans
Megadeth will release Megadeth in 2026 and support the album with a global farewell tour, which Mustaine announced in August.
"We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour," he said. "Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”
READ MORE: Megadeth Albums Ranked
Listen to Megadeth's 'Tipping Point'
Megadeth, "Tipping Point" Lyrics
Today, I may bleed, but tonight you will die
Snatched in your sleep, in the blackest night
You buried the truth under layers of lies
There's no return, now you've crossed the line
Push me, I push you back
Tipping point
Tipping point
Hiding your secrets out in plain sight
Dead men don't talk, and bullets don't lie
Watching the life drain out from your eyes
Crossing my heart, how I hope you will die
Push me, I push you back
Tipping point
Tipping point
I will invade your mind
Make you fear the sound
Of voices that aren't there
With no one else around
You try to stop the footsteps
And stop the heart that beats
You will beg for silence
You will pray for peace
You won't defy me
You won't deny me
I'm at my tipping point
You won't define me
You'll never find me
I’m at my tipping point
You won't defy me
You won't deny me
I'm at my tipping point
You won't define me
You'll never find me
I’m at my tipping point
Megadeth Lead Guitarists Ranked
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli