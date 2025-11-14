After about a week of teasing, Megadeth have released their latest song "I Don't Care" and we've got the full lyrics for the track for you.

The band set the tone for what was to come with a pair of teasers over the past week. The first appeared to be part of a video that even included a skateboarder as Dave Mustaine used various iterations on the "I don't care" line to strum up sentiments of rebellion.

A second teaser simply showed a variation of the album artwork with the Vic Rattlehead flipping the bird as well. Out of the two postings, the lines "I don't care if I'm out of line / I don't care cause this life is mine / I don't care you don't like what I say / I don't care man I won't obey" became clear.

What Are the Full Lyrics to Megadeth's "I Don't Care"?

In the aftermath of the teases, we've now got the full song to take in. The song itself definitely embraces its rebellious nature and seems to have more punk influence overall.

The full song now joins "Tipping Point" as the first two tracks to arrive from Megadeth's self-titled farewell album that is set for release on Jan. 23. Pre-orders are already being taken through the band's website.

Check out the new song below with the lyrics posted just below that.

Megadeth, "I Don't Care"

Megadeth, "I Don't Care" Lyrics

I don’t care if I’m out of line

I don’t care cause this life is mine

I don’t care; you don’t like what I say

I don’t care and I won’t obey I don’t care if you’re getting high

I don’t care when the truth is a lie

I don’t care when the rope gets tight

I don’t care if you live or die I don’t care what the headline said

I don’t care if all hope is dead

I don’t care if I’m not your class

I don’t care, you can kiss my ass He was a hater and a thief, a maggot in dead meat

A traitor and a creep, a jack-off and a sheep

You know a rat never learns, you get what you deserve

Ya gotta know that I just don't care

Ya gotta know, gotta know, gotta know… I don’t care if you’re standing tall

I don’t care if you take the fall

I don’t care who you try to blame

I don’t care; I don’t play that game I don’t care if you’re wrong or right

I don’t care if you came to fight

I don’t care if you call my bluff

I don’t care; enough is enough He was a hater and a thief, a maggot in dead meat

A traitor and a creep, a jack-off and a sheep

You know a rat never learns, you get what you deserve

Ya gotta know that I just don't care He was a hater and a thief, a maggot in dead meat

A traitor and a creep, a jack-off and a sheep

You know a rat never learns, you get what you deserve

Ya gotta know that I just don't care

Ya gotta know, gotta know, gotta know…

What Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Previously Stated About His Farewell Plans

Back in mid-August, Megadeth's Dave Mustaine made his intentions known. His statement read as follows:

There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour. Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.

What About Megadeth's Farewell Tour?

Megadeth recently announced the first headlining dates of their farewell tour. The shows are set for Latin America running April 23 in Lima, Peru through May 13 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The band has also been revealed for several European festival stops in June 2026 and will serve as support for Iron Maiden on the North American leg of their "Run for Your Lives" World Tour in August and September 2026. All stops and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.