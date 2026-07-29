Tony Iommi Announces First Solo Album in 21 Years, Debuts First Song + Reveals Lineup

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has just announced From the Dark, his first solo album since 2005. Along with the news coming the scorching first single, "World Alone," the track listing and album art, as well as the lineup of musicians flanking the guitarist on the Oct. 23 release on BMG.

"It's an album we've really enjoyed making. We're not trying to prove anything," Iommi urges, "It's a great album, it rocks!"

Iommi's last full length studio release came in 2013 with Black Sabbath's final album, 13, while 2005's Fused represents his most recent solo LP until From the Dark arrives.

Tony Iommi, From the Dark Lineup

Of course, with the excitement of a new record comes with seeing who else is on it.

From the Dark most notably finds Iommi linking back up with vocal powerhouse Jørn Lande, who co-fronted Heaven and Hell at their final show following Ronnie James Dio's 2010 passing.

Guitar - Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath)

Vocals - Jørn Lande (ex-Masterplan, Allen - Lande, solo)

Bass - Becky Baldwin (Mercyful Fate, Fury)

Drums - Karl Brazil (James Blunt, Robbie Williams - touring member, Feeder)

Tony Iommi and longtime collaborator Mike Exeter are credited as co-producers.

Tony Iommi, From the Dark Album Art + Track Listing

BMG tony iommi from the dark album cover

1. "Over the Violent Sun"

2. "Times"

3. "World Alone"

4. "Beyond the Dead"

5. "Stormwatcher"

6. "Death Wake"

7. "Return of the Arbalist"

8. "Legacy"

Bonus Tracks

9. "Scent of Dark" (previously released instrumental)

10. "Deified" (previously released instrumental)

Tony Iommi, "World Alone" Song + Lyrics

Hey Stranger, you run into the wall

Black shadow rises looming over your life

But you hold on to save the light that shines your hall

Your prison cell it’s just a spell to make you fall In the waters that you helm, the siren of the heart

Tyrants of the dawning can steal your sun

From the shatter of the quake, inner blackness you unfurl

To burn it with your fire screaming you restore your world alone Above danger, losing ground as time reloads

Man and machine with the soul between it flies with the heavy load

The liar will shout and drag you straight to hell

Wedlocked in a game that kills, fighting one-man wars On the waters of your realm, dancing serpents in the dark

Diving without warning, aiming for the heart

As you’re laying out your bait

You pull the trigger as they swirl

You know you never needed no one to face the world alone Devil spawn to your deathblow, evil will burn In the waters of your well, life is on the rise

Children to the morning where no one feels

Running wired from the wait, revolution giving birth

They never needed anyone to change the world alone

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