Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has proactively shared photo footage of himself in a wheelchair with a full explanation with the hope of shutting down any rumors that might circulate if people spotted him using the chair.

Ward last played with Black Sabbath at the Back to the Beginning concert a year ago this month and understandably acknowledges in his message to fans that there are natural human concerns that typically come up about a person's health upon seeing them using a wheelchair, so he wanted to let fans know that he was physically fine and explain his wheelchair usage.

What Bill Ward Said About His Use of a Wheelchair

In a message posted to his Instagram account in which he's seen smiling while sitting in a wheelchair, the drummer notes, "I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events."

He added, "I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down. We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 78 years old on May 5th 2026. I was a long distance walker, I’ve walked in many different parts of the world. And I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old."

READ MORE: Bill Ward's Statement on the Death of Ozzy Osbourne

He continued, "My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful and to play drums is still as strong as it was so many years ago now. I’m just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I’m just catching a ride, I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs. I’m making myself public and transparent about my new transport and letting you know I’m OK."

He concludes, "If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don’t bite, I’ll just look different, as pictured here. Much love to you all and I’ll keep rocking until I’m dead. Rock forever and ever, Bill Ward."

He finished the post with one last thought — "And the secrets we hide, can be dangerous to our health, I’m letting transparency prevail, with love and progression."

Bill Ward at 78

Back in May, Ward turned 78. In marking the occasion, he shared on his Instagram, "To be honest, I never thought I'd see the day. Sometimes I've felt like I've led multiple lives and upon reflection for a moment perhaps I have." He offered thanks to family, friends, fans, peers and co-workers.

The return to Black Sabbath last year was a one-off appearance, but Ward has kept busy in recent years with his solo work and time spent with the band Day of Errors. His most recent Bill Ward Band album (Mon Dieu) came in 2022, while he last recorded with Day of Errors for the 2019 album Ghost Train.

Below, see where Bill Ward ranks on Loudwire's list of the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Drummers of All Time.