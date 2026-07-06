VOTE: Better Ozzy Solo Album – ‘Blizzard of Ozz’ vs. ‘Patient Number 9′

This week it's another one of those classic vs. current matchups as we pit Ozzy Osbourne's first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, against his final solo record, Patient Number 9 and let you tell us which of these albums is the best. That's right .... it's two Ozzy classics going head-to-head in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

Back in 1980, Ozzy Osbourne, freshly split from Black Sabbath, launched his solo career with Blizzard of Ozz, one of the iconic metal records of the '80s. This solo set not only allowed Ozzy's vocals to soar, but it introduced many to the guitar talents of Randy Rhoads on the metal stapled, "Crazy Train." The album is also notable for such standouts as "Mr. Crowley," "I Don't Know," "Goodbye to Romance" and "Suicide Solution." The album peaked at No. 21 and went on to become a five-times platinum seller.

Ozzy's most recent effort, Patient Number 9, was a star-studded affair that arrived in 2022 and featured some iconic guest players on the album. Jeff Beck contributed guitar to the titular lead single, while old pal Tony Iommi appeared on the follow-up "Degradation Rules" and artists such as Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, Chris Chaney, Mike McCready, Josh Homme, Taylor Hawkins and more lent their talents to a record that also included such standouts as "Nothing Feels Right," "One of Those Days" and "A Thousand Shades." The album peaked at No. 3.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: The Best Song Off Each Ozzy Solo Album

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See Loudwire's own rankings for each of Ozzy's solo albums in the gallery below.