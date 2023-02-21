Guns N’ Roses Announce Huge 2023 World Tour
Back to prove there's no such thing as too much of a good thing, Guns N' Roses have just announced a huge 2023 world tour.
It's been seven years since Slash and Duff McKagan simultaneously rejoined the group and Guns N' Roses remain one of the biggest (and one of the most lucrative) concert draws in the world with Axl Rose, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese rounding out the lineup.
See all of the upcoming tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 24 at 10AM local time here and look for presale tickets to be made available starting Feb. 22 at 10AM local time.
This year has already been quite notable for GN'R and Rose, especially when it comes to the Use Your Illusion I hit song "November Rain." At Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service, Rose performed a vocal and piano rendition of the track and, three weeks later, the "November Rain" YouTube video surpassed two billion views, becoming the first '90s rock song to achieve that milestone.
Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour Dates
June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 09 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park
July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. Mississippi @ Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place