Guns N’ Roses Announce Huge 2023 World Tour

Back to prove there's no such thing as too much of a good thing, Guns N' Roses have just announced a huge 2023 world tour.

It's been seven years since Slash and Duff McKagan simultaneously rejoined the group and Guns N' Roses remain one of the biggest (and one of the most lucrative) concert draws in the world with Axl Rose, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese rounding out the lineup.

See all of the upcoming tour dates further down the page. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 24 at 10AM local time here and look for presale tickets to be made available starting Feb. 22 at 10AM local time.

This year has already been quite notable for GN'R and Rose, especially when it comes to the Use Your Illusion I hit song "November Rain." At Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service, Rose performed a vocal and piano rendition of the track and, three weeks later, the "November Rain" YouTube video surpassed two billion views, becoming the first '90s rock song to achieve that milestone.

Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour Dates

June 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 09 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – London, U.K. @ BST Hyde Park

July 03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. Mississippi @ Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

