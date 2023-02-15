Congrats are in order for Guns N' Roses, as the band's "November Rain" video has become the first '90s rock video to surpass the 2 billion views mark on YouTube. The promo for the band's 1991 Use Your Illusion I song had already joined the heralded "1 Billion Views" club on YouTube back in July 2018, and now surpasses a new milestone.

The video has been closing in on the mark in recent months, and finally eclipsed 2 billion views overnight, with the clip sitting at 2,000,026,822 views at press time. In addition to being the first '90s rock video to hit the mark, it's also the hard rock video with the highest viewing mark, with Linkin Park's "Numb" hot on its tail with 1,936,880,957 views at press time.

The epic video was directed by Andy Morahan and was inspired by a short story from Axl Rose's friend Del James called "Without You." It's one of the most expensive videos ever made and it follows the trajectory of a rock star's relationship and coming to terms with the death of his wife. The wife was portrayed by model Stephanie Seymour, who was Rose's girlfriend in real life. Just last year, things were broken down further with an analysis of the most-replayed scenes in the classic clip.

The video was initially released to coincide with the single's release in the '90s, with YouTube not yet a thing at the time. However, it was uploaded to the YouTube video service on Dec. 25, 2009 and has since gone on to pass the 2 billion views milestone.

You can add to the YouTube total by revisiting the Guns N' Roses classic video for "November Rain" below.

Guns N' Roses, "November Rain"

Guns N' Roses Songs Ranked