Courtney Love Stopped Acting ‘After a Bunch of #MeToos’

While Hole frontwoman Courtney Love can command the stage, she's also shown she's more than capable of holding her own opposite acting greats on the big screen as well. Love recently reflected on her acting career in an Instagram post, revealing that she stopped acting for a period due to "a bunch of #MeToo" moments.

Love caught her big acting break in 1996's The People vs. Larry Flynt, earning a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her role as Althea Leasure Flynt. In the years following that, Love was active as an actress taking roles in 200 Cigarettes, Man on the Moon, Julie Johnson and Trapped. But there was a pause from acting for several years in the early 2000s.

Love writes, "For a few years, because of Milos Forman, I was a professional actress and a movie star. It was fun as hell. I was nominated for best actress, for a Golden Globe .. One day I might talk about it."

"I love acting," she continued. "I stopped being capable of it after a bunch of #metoos. No one would believe me, and it wouldn’t stop. So I left, and it left. And I’m good with it. Maybe, in my next life I’ll be stronger & able to endure it .. I tip my hat to those who can."

In her post, Love shared a photo from the Golden Globes in which she was wearing a Valentino navy chiffon gown that Sharon Stone had lent her. Love recalled, "Sharon said, 'You’re acting too hip. Don’t be cool. Fuck that. You’re a great actress. Stand up straight! Be proud of your work! Be a movie star.' When Sharon Stone is offering you movie star lessons? You take them."

Reflecting on the acting experience, Love concluded, "I love it here in England, but I sure do miss acting sometimes. To the tune of a great director, [it's] one of the greatest experiences, as a woman you can have, I think. All the glamour that comes after that is fun, flamboyant, gorgeous! But the trust one can achieve with a great director? It’s one of the most profound things I’ve ever known."

Love has sparingly taken on roles over the last decade, landing arcs on the TV series Sons of Anarchy, Empire and Revenge.

Late last year, Love revealed that she had been working on new music since moving to London. "For a while I actually did not pick up my guitar. I stopped having the kind of relationship that you need to have with the guitar to write good guitar songs. So, I came here to focus on writing my book and my record," said the singer. She also kept the door open for a possible reunion with the classic Hole lineup as well.