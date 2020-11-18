Courtney Love Writing New Music, Would Love to Work With Hole Too

It's been a while since we've heard musically from Courtney Love, but the singer reveals in a new interview that she is actually working on music after relocating to London over the past year.

The vocalist reveals that the move has been inspiring, explaining to NME, "For a while I actually did not pick up my guitar. I stopped having the kind of relationship that you need to have with the guitar to write good guitar songs. So, I came here to focus on writing my book and my record."

Love's last studio album was 2010's Nobody's Daughter, but she has issued a handful of solo tracks over the last decade.

As for her current musical pursuits, the singer says, “It’s early days and I’ve recorded several new songs whilst I’ve been in London. I’ve also taken this time to enjoy rediscovering really good songwriters like Aimee Mann who’s from L.A. but went to Juliard and is a genius and overlooked. Frances sends me playlists, which are fantastic and full of artists that I hadn’t come across before too."

Love also credits her manager, Jonathan Daniel, for getting her back on track. “We’ve been together since 2009. He started managing me in the middle of me making a self-funded [Hole] album called Nobody’s Daughter, which had some really amazing songs that I’m so proud of. He’s been instrumental in working with me on the new material too.”

Love also briefly addressed the possibility of working with Hole again. There had been talk of doing so a few years back before the singer backed off those plans, but it appears as though she's not abandoned the idea and was once again discussing a possible reunion last year.

She explained, “Before I came back I actually had Melissa [Auf der Maur] and Patty [Schemel] come with our tech to this old-world rehearsal studio. We had a good session, but it takes a bit of time to get back into the rhythm of it all. It’s something I’d love to do and I've been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”

Back in February of this year, Love revealed that she was 18 months sober during a speech at the NME Awards.