Courtney Love Says She’s 18 Months Sober

Courtney Love was honored with the Icon Award at the 2020 NME Awards ceremony this week. Though she didn’t prepare a speech for accepting the trophy, Love shared with the crowd that as of February 12, she was 18 months sober.

Love’s struggles with substance abuse have been widely documented. She was famously addicted to heroin alongside husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and would show up wasted to events like the 1995 MTV VMAs, where she crashed an interview with Madonna. Love was treated for an overdose of Oxycontin in 2003 and her rocky relationship with daughter Frances Bean Cobain has been publicized through both of their social media pages.

Late 2018 may have been the beginning of a new chapter in Love’s life, putting down the alcohol and drugs for good. “Thank you so much, I didn’t prepare any speech, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to be disrespectful. I woke up this morning and I have the honor of picking up this fuck you thing [waves NME award] … I’m also 18 months sober today. I can’t believe that and that’s pretty wild. Thank so much, I’m very honored. Thanks a lot.”

In 2005, Courtney Love publicly claimed to be “clean and sober for a year” during the Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson. Her behavior and slurring on the TV roast painted the real picture, however.

Watch Courtney Love’s full speech from the 2020 NME Awards in the video below.

