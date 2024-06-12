Riot Fest Shares Full 2024 Lineup

Following the announcement that it has moved locations, Riot Fest has shared its full 2024 lineup.

Slayer, Fall Out Boy and Beck will headline the three-day festival, which will take place from September 20 through the 22 at the all-new "RiotLand" at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Rob Zombie, The Offspring, Pavement, St. Vincent, Public Enemy, New Found Glory, Lamb of God, Mastodon, Suicidal Tendencies and GWAR are among the other performers. NOFX will also play all three days as part of their farewell tour.

See the full lineup below.

Prior to today, we knew that Slayer were headlining the event when they announced a handful of reunion shows back in late February. Then, festival organizer Mike Petryshyn, or "Riot Mike," wrote a statement on social media yesterday (June 11) regarding the future of Riot Fest, stating that it would be moving to a new location from Chicago's Douglass Park.

READ MORE: Riot Fest Moves to New Location Called 'RiotLand' - What Is It?

"I was tired of Riot Fest continually being the lowest hanging fruit. I was tired of playing their games. I was tired of watching something I love being continually used to deflect away from their own internal deficits. This prevented us from giving you the experience you deserve," he wrote, in part.

Thus, it will now take place at SeatGeek Stadium. There is also now on-site parking for festival attendees. Passes are available now through Riot Fest's website.

Riot Fest 2024 Lineup

