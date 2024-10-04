Fan Dies After Sustaining Injuries at Riot Fest – Festival Issues Statement

A fan named Stephen Shult has died after sustaining injuries at Chicago's Riot Fest, which took place in late September. The festival organizers have since issued a statement on the tragedy.

Shult, who was 58 years old, was at the festival with his daughter, Jen Eaton, according to a GoFundMe page she organized to help with his medical bills. On Sept. 22, the pair separated for the final act of the night. When Shult failed to appear at any of their meet-up spots later on, Eaton reported him missing, and shared it on the Riot Fest Facebook page.

A member of the Riot Fest medical team alerted Eaton and her family that they'd taken Shult to the hospital, and he was in the ICU with a brain bleed and was in critical condition. He'd reportedly been brought in with head trauma, and underwent a craniotomy.

Eaton wrote in the GoFundMe description that Shult had initially been recovering well, but then his condition turned for the worse. After over a week in the hospital, Shult unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

"When we arrived Wednesday they suspected he was in a natural coma and had little to no brain activity. We were put in the position to determine the next steps," she wrote. "After more testing and another day of waiting for those results it was confirmed he would not have any decent quality of life moving forward if he recovered and we collectively as a family, made the decision to let him be at peace."

The GoFundMe page now aims to raise funds for Shult's cremation and celebration of life services.

Riot Fest have since issued a statement on Shult's death, addressing rumors that he died during Slayer's set. The night marked their first performance since November of 2019.

The post appears to be in reference to a Reddit thread that was shared yesterday afternoon by a person claiming to be a friend of the deceased.

Loudwire sends our condolences to Shult's family and loved ones. Rest In Peace.