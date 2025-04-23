Riot Fest Reveals Full 2025 20th Anniversary Lineup
Riot Fest has revealed its full 2025 20th anniversary lineup.
The very first Riot Fest took place in November of 2005 at Chicago's Congress Theater, and featured performances from Dead Kennedys, the Misfits, the Germs and some other acts.
This year, the 20th anniversary edition of the festival will take place September 19 through 21 at Chicago's Douglass Park. Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline the event.
Tickets for this year's Riot Fest can be purchased through their website now. Passes start at $299.99 for 3-Day General Admission.
Riot Fest remains one of the most entertaining accounts to follow on X. They confused a lot of fans on social media earlier today when they shared the lineup from 2024, which was headlined by Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement and Slayer. They followed up the post to clarify that it was the bill from the year prior, and not 2025.
Riot Fest Full 2025 Lineup
Blink-182
Weezer
Green Day
The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
Jack White
Idles
Alkaline Trio
All Time Low
Rilo Kiley
Knocked Loose
The Beach Boys
Jawbreaker
Dropkick Murphys
Bad Religion
The Pogues
The Hold Steady
The Front Bottoms
The Academy Is
Cobra Starship
Gym Class Heroes
Texas Is the Reason
Knucle Puck
The Wonder Years
James
Sparks
Dance Hall Crashers
"Weird Al" Yankovic
Hanson
The Bouncing Souls
The Damned
Inhaler
Rico Nasty
Screeching Weasel
Citizen
Senses Fail
Microwave
Free Throw
Dehd
The Linda Lindas
Panchiko
Buzzcocks
Stiff Little Fingers
Superchunk
Militarie Gun
The Cribs
Shudder to Think
Helmet
Touche Amore
Pegboy
Honey Revenge
Marky Ramone
The Ataris
Camper Van Beethoven
Marianas Trench
The Didjits
Agnostic Front
Thrown
Lambrini Girls
Ovlov
Soft Play
Smoking Popes
Puddles Pity Party
H2O
Julia Wolf
Violent Vira
Delta Sleep
Mac Sabbath
Chase Petra
Wishy
The Effigies
Harrison Gordon
Samiam
The Tossers
Shonen Knife
Zero Boys
Speed of Light
The Paradox
The Barbarians of California
Girl in a Coma
Agent Orange
Quannnic
Weakend Friends
Dune Rats
Footballhead
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Cliffdiver
Loviet
Emo Philips
