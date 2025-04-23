Riot Fest Reveals Full 2025 20th Anniversary Lineup

Riot Fest has revealed its full 2025 20th anniversary lineup.

The very first Riot Fest took place in November of 2005 at Chicago's Congress Theater, and featured performances from Dead Kennedys, the Misfits, the Germs and some other acts.

This year, the 20th anniversary edition of the festival will take place September 19 through 21 at Chicago's Douglass Park. Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day will headline the event.

Tickets for this year's Riot Fest can be purchased through their website now. Passes start at $299.99 for 3-Day General Admission.

Riot Fest remains one of the most entertaining accounts to follow on X. They confused a lot of fans on social media earlier today when they shared the lineup from 2024, which was headlined by Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement and Slayer. They followed up the post to clarify that it was the bill from the year prior, and not 2025.

Riot Fest Full 2025 Lineup

Blink-182

Weezer

Green Day

The Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

Jack White

Idles

Alkaline Trio

All Time Low

Rilo Kiley

Knocked Loose

The Beach Boys

Jawbreaker

Dropkick Murphys

Bad Religion

The Pogues

The Hold Steady

The Front Bottoms

The Academy Is

Cobra Starship

Gym Class Heroes

Texas Is the Reason

Knucle Puck

The Wonder Years

James

Sparks

Dance Hall Crashers

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Hanson

The Bouncing Souls

The Damned

Inhaler

Rico Nasty

Screeching Weasel

Citizen

Senses Fail

Microwave

Free Throw

Dehd

The Linda Lindas

Panchiko

Buzzcocks

Stiff Little Fingers

Superchunk

Militarie Gun

The Cribs

Shudder to Think

Helmet

Touche Amore

Pegboy

Honey Revenge

Marky Ramone

The Ataris

Camper Van Beethoven

Marianas Trench

The Didjits

Agnostic Front

Thrown

Lambrini Girls

Ovlov

Soft Play

Smoking Popes

Puddles Pity Party

H2O

Julia Wolf

Violent Vira

Delta Sleep

Mac Sabbath

Chase Petra

Wishy

The Effigies

Harrison Gordon

Samiam

The Tossers

Shonen Knife

Zero Boys

Speed of Light

The Paradox

The Barbarians of California

Girl in a Coma

Agent Orange

Quannnic

Weakend Friends

Dune Rats

Footballhead

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Cliffdiver

Loviet

Emo Philips