John Stamos Makes Wild List of Demands to Finally Appear at Riot Fest 2025

Has actor-rocker John Stamos finally decided to make an appearance at Riot Fest in 2025?

For those that have followed the social media of the Chicago-based festival over the years, there's been one name that's consistently been tossed out at the top of the wishlist of performers. That's John Stamos.

The Full House, General Hospital and ER star has managed to dodge persistent requests over the years, but he's now finally responded to the queries and may finally appear ... but only if certain demands are met.

What Does John Stamos Want to Appear at Riot Fest's 20th Anniversary?

Per Riot Fest, who issued a press release, Stamos will reportedly make his Riot Fest debut if a laundry list of demands are met.

The list of 10 items include such fun inclusions to this year's festival as a John Stamos look-alike contest and offering a John Stamos featuring T-shirt both designed and approved by the actor. There's also a request to create John Stamos masks that will be distributed amongst the crowd to wear.

But there are also sacrifices asked of Riot Fest staffers. For instance, founder Riot Mike has been tasked with getting a John Stamos tattoo, while the Riot Fest's "twitter person" must give the actor a foot rub.

Check out the full list of demands below:

Riot Fest was recently informed by Mr. John Stamos (actor, musician, icon, legend, etc) that after over a decade of social media harassment from Riot Fest he will finally break the curse and has tentatively / begrudgingly agreed to attend Riot Fest on September 20, 2025 in his official capacity as drummer of the band The Beach Boys. But first… He has a few demands that we must meet… 1. Riot Mike (founder of Riot Fest) must get a John Stamos tattoo 2. A John Stamos look-a-like contest must be hosted by Riot Fest. 3. A local Chicago pizza restaurant must make and sell a Greek style pizza named after and in honor John Stamos. 4. John Stamos’ green room must be stocked with these items: – A body pillow of John Stamos – A nude painting of Bea Arthur – Unlimited hummus served in a guitar case 5. The Riot Fest Twitter Person must give John Stamos a foot rub. 6. A special John Stamos Riot Fest t-shirt must be designed and approved by John Stamos. 7. No one is allowed to make eye contact with John Stamos’ hair. 8. A lifetime supply of combs for his many fans. 9. Whenever John Stamos is supposed to say Riot Fest, he is allowed to say Riot Fart. 10. John Stamos masks must be printed out for the crowd to wear. Over the next few weeks in the lead up to the festival, we at Riot Fest will make every effort to complete this list of demands from Mr. John Stamos so he will be in attendance at Riot Fest 2025.

bring john stamos to riot fest 2025 graphic Riot Fest loading...

What Else Do + Don't We Know About John Stamos' Potential Riot Fest Appearance?

Outside of Stamos' list of demands, Riot Fest organizers are doing their best to show to the actor that they intend on adhering to his wishes and want to let him know how much he's beloved by the Riot Fest attendees.

They've launched a social media campaign to determine where Riot Mike will receive his John Stamos tattoo and what he should get. They've also offered fans a chance to wish the actor a happy birthday while trying to get him on board to attend the festival by sending him birthday messages.

riot fest graphic on where riot mike should get john stamos tattoo Riot Fest loading...

The possibility of Stamos attending first looked like a possibility when Beach Boys were announced for the 20th anniversary lineup. Stamos has sat in with the band numerous times since the 1980s. However, there has been no word on whether we might see reunions of Blackie and the Riff Raff or Jesse and the Rippers for the occasion.

The appearance comes after years of attempting to get Stamos' attention. It started in 2013 when the festival tagged the actor in a tweet asking him to reunite his Full House band Jesse and the Rippers. Per WGN-TV, subsequent years have seen organizers commission a butter sculpture of the actor and curating a John Stamos art show.

Riot Mike has apparently already made his tattoo appointment and Giordano's pizza has been in talks to create a Greek pizza named "The Stamos Supreme."

Who Else Is Playing Riot Fest 20 And How Do I Get Tickets?

The 20th anniversary edition of Riot Fest is set for the weekend of Sept. 19-21 at Douglass Park in Chicago.

The three-day music weekend will be headlined by the Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day. Other top billed acts for Riot Fest this year include Jack White, Weird Al Yankovic, Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter, IDLES, Jawbreaker, All Time Low, Alkaline Trio, Beach Boys, Bad Religion, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Academy Is..., The Pogues and plenty more.

There are currently 1-, 2- and 3-Day passes still available for Riot Fest 20 and you can check the Riot Fest website for tickets, daily schedules, upgrade opportunities, merch and info on all the Riot Fest aftershows.